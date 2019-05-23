tech2 News Staff

How often have you heard someone say Frank Sinatra and rap in the same sentence? Well, I just did and it's thanks to a teen named David Sikabwe, who just created what can only be described as pure magic!

On 22 May, Sikabwe shared a video on Twitter where he plays guitar and sings his own original rap verse on astronomy to Sinatra's Fly Me to the Moon. And in just a day's time, the video has over 77,000 retweets and more than 2.5 lakh likes. The video has since been shared by the likes of James Corden, Liz Hannah, and Carolyn Porco.

Frank Sinatra called. He wanted a rap verse for "Fly Me to the Moon". Happy to oblige. (My broken glasses are totally an aesthetic choice.) pic.twitter.com/CIMQha1oii — David Sikabwe (@thustweetsdavid) May 21, 2019

The social media world's brain is definitely blown, and after the depressing Game of Thrones finale, this video was just what we needed to cheer ourselves up.

you should do musical theatre !! you annunciation is on 10 + this is giving me in the heights / hamilton vibes !!! — 🚩🚩🚩 (@darling0nes) May 21, 2019

That was an absolute delight — Kirsten Fleming (@KirFlem) May 22, 2019

You have some real skills man. Voice like butter and a smile that lights up the room. Lyrics that are so tight an atom could not pass between them. Keep at it. Looking forward to more. — VagabØnd (@DJ_Vagab0nd) May 22, 2019

Sikabwe, being the angel he is, has also shared the lyrics to this rad rap!

Here's the lyrics. This had been sitting in my Notes app for almost a year! pic.twitter.com/7HcpmmK6rd — David Sikabwe (@thustweetsdavid) May 21, 2019

