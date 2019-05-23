Thursday, May 23, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Teen’s rap verse for Frank Sinatra’s ‘Fly me to the Moon’ goes viral on Twitter

In just a day's time, the video has over 77,000 retweets and more than 2.5 lakh likes.

tech2 News StaffMay 23, 2019 15:00:40 IST

How often have you heard someone say Frank Sinatra and rap in the same sentence? Well, I just did and it's thanks to a teen named David Sikabwe, who just created what can only be described as pure magic!

Teen’s rap verse for Frank Sinatra’s ‘Fly me to the Moon’ goes viral on Twitter

David Sikabwe stealing our hearts as he raps to Frank Sinatra's Fly me to the Moon.

On 22 May, Sikabwe shared a video on Twitter where he plays guitar and sings his own original rap verse on astronomy to Sinatra's Fly Me to the Moon. And in just a day's time, the video has over 77,000 retweets and more than 2.5 lakh likes. The video has since been shared by the likes of James Corden, Liz Hannah, and Carolyn Porco.

The social media world's brain is definitely blown, and after the depressing Game of Thrones finale, this video was just what we needed to cheer ourselves up.

Sikabwe, being the angel he is, has also shared the lyrics to this rad rap!

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations


Top Stories

latest videos

Sixteen year old climate warrior Greta Thunberg | School Strike for Climate this 24 May 2019

Sixteen year old climate warrior Greta Thunberg | School Strike for Climate this 24 May 2019

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications


also see

Facebook

Facebook only shares data with researchers, does not finance or direct conclusion of research findings

May 21, 2019
Facebook only shares data with researchers, does not finance or direct conclusion of research findings
Brain of SKA: Scientists finish designing brain of world's largest radio telescope

Astronomy

Brain of SKA: Scientists finish designing brain of world's largest radio telescope

May 13, 2019
Zombie cells cause ageing in human beings — killing them can cure its symptoms

Zombie Cells

Zombie cells cause ageing in human beings — killing them can cure its symptoms

May 15, 2019
Instagram is working on new guidelines for bans and account removals: report

Instagram

Instagram is working on new guidelines for bans and account removals: report

May 09, 2019
In the age of social media, teenagers need assurance of safety instead of our criticism

Social Media

In the age of social media, teenagers need assurance of safety instead of our criticism

May 23, 2019
Game of Thrones season 8 may be seriously flawed; but does it deserve such unmitigated hatred?

InMyOpinion

Game of Thrones season 8 may be seriously flawed; but does it deserve such unmitigated hatred?

May 19, 2019

science

Placental stem cells can regenerate healthy heart cells after attack: Research

Heart health

Placental stem cells can regenerate healthy heart cells after attack: Research

May 22, 2019
Not all plastic is toxic: Bioplastics are made from wood, biodegradable material

plastic

Not all plastic is toxic: Bioplastics are made from wood, biodegradable material

May 22, 2019
Koala numbers decline to 80,000 in Australia, they are now

Koala

Koala numbers decline to 80,000 in Australia, they are now "functionally extinct"

May 22, 2019
World Meteorology Day: India adopts new standard for kilogram, changes textbooks

Kilogram

World Meteorology Day: India adopts new standard for kilogram, changes textbooks

May 21, 2019