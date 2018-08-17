Friday, August 17, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 17 August, 2018 13:31 IST

Teenager hacks into Apple's systems, saves files in 'hacky hack hack' folder

The Australian teenager pleaded guilty to charges saying he hoped to work at Apple one day.

An Australian teenager pleaded guilty to charges of hacking into Apple's secure systems and said that he was a fan of the technology giant and hoped to work there one day, the media reported.

The 16-year-old boy is facing criminal charges after the technology giant called in the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Representational Image

"The teen, who cannot be named for legal reasons, broke into Apple's mainframe from his suburban home on multiple occasions over a year because he was such a fan of the company, according to his lawyer," The Age reported late on Thursday.

The teenager, who studies in a private school, reportedly stored the saved information in a folder titled "hacky hack hack".

He was able to access authorized keys, view customer accounts and download 90 GB of secure files before being caught.

"The teen's defence lawyer said his client had become so well known in the international hacking community that even mentioning the case in detail could expose him to risk," the report added.

The magistrate has acknowledged the teenager's guilty plea and he is set to be sentenced next month due to the "complexities" of the case.

