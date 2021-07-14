FP Trending

Social audio platform Clubhouse has teamed up with American media organisation TED. The deal has been struck for an exclusive lineup of programming to bring thought leaders from TED on Clubhouse to speak with the latter's global community on a variety of topics. TED is set to host a lineup of rooms via its official Clubhouse Club. The first room named ‘Thank Your A** Off’ started streaming from 12 July. It runs weekly on Mondays at 11 am ET. The room is hosted by New York Times’ bestselling author and renowned TED speaker AJ Jacobs, along with Mir Harris, who is a known Clubhouse creator as well as a creative strategist.

The idea behind the room is similar to the idea shared in TED Talks and the book by Jacobs. It invites the Clubhouse community and known guests to come together to “thank the unsung heroes of our lives”.

Clubhouse is magic when ideas evolve and flourish in dialogue. So there’s really no more fitting partnership for Clubhouse than @TEDTalks — exclusive programming from the home of legendary thinkers! Starting tomorrow with @MereMir and @ajjacobs ❣️https://t.co/1EHlfRawH6 — Clubhouse (@Clubhouse) July 11, 2021

Under this partnership, TED is free to sell brand partnerships or ads without Clubhouse's interference, The Verge reports. The latter has already been hugely successful as an audio platform through its podcasting efforts. Therefore, a form of these chats may likely be distributed outside the app as an RSS feed.

Speaking of the partnership, Kelly Stoetzel, Head of Thought Leadership Programming for Clubhouse said, “This partnership will bring those minds into a dialogue with the millions of creators who make up the Clubhouse community”.

The audio app’s inherently interactive nature will help empower TED speakers to share and engage with the live audience.

TED has a strong history of engaging audience on new platforms and the company’s deal with Clubhouse is its first social audio partnership. The organisation will launch additional rooms in the future, through its Clubhouse club.

Members of the Clubhouse community can follow TED's official Club on the platform to get the latest updates related to the scheduled rooms.