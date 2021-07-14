Wednesday, July 14, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

TED to bring thought leaders to a series of rooms on Clubhouse: Check details here

TED and Clubhouse strike deal for an exclusive lineup of programming with the former’s thought leaders.


FP TrendingJul 14, 2021 21:10:52 IST

Social audio platform Clubhouse has teamed up with American media organisation TED. The deal has been struck for an exclusive lineup of programming to bring thought leaders from TED on Clubhouse to speak with the latter's global community on a variety of topics. TED is set to host a lineup of rooms via its official Clubhouse Club. The first room named ‘Thank Your A** Off’ started streaming from 12 July. It runs weekly on Mondays at 11 am ET. The room is hosted by New York Times’ bestselling author and renowned TED speaker AJ Jacobs, along with Mir Harris, who is a known Clubhouse creator as well as a creative strategist.

The idea behind the room is similar to the idea shared in TED Talks and the book by Jacobs. It invites the Clubhouse community and known guests to come together to “thank the unsung heroes of our lives”.

Under this partnership, TED is free to sell brand partnerships or ads without Clubhouse's interference, The Verge reports. The latter has already been hugely successful as an audio platform through its podcasting efforts. Therefore, a form of these chats may likely be distributed outside the app as an RSS feed.

Speaking of the partnership, Kelly Stoetzel, Head of Thought Leadership Programming for Clubhouse said, “This partnership will bring those minds into a dialogue with the millions of creators who make up the Clubhouse community”.

The audio app’s inherently interactive nature will help empower TED speakers to share and engage with the live audience.

TED has a strong history of engaging audience on new platforms and the company’s deal with Clubhouse is its first social audio partnership. The organisation will launch additional rooms in the future, through its Clubhouse club.

Members of the Clubhouse community can follow TED's official Club on the platform to get the latest updates related to the scheduled rooms.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Buzz Patrol

Emmy nomination predictions: Bridgerton, Ted Lasso, The Crown, WandaVision may make the cut

Jul 13, 2021
Emmy nomination predictions: Bridgerton, Ted Lasso, The Crown, WandaVision may make the cut
Emmy nominations 2021: A fact list for most nods, first timers, surprises and snubs, and diversity

BuzzPatrol

Emmy nominations 2021: A fact list for most nods, first timers, surprises and snubs, and diversity

Jul 14, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021