tech2 News Staff

The mid-budget segment is blowing up. If a 48 MP camera on Redmi Note 7 Pro (review) in this segment sounded great, Chinese smartphone maker, Tecno, has launched a new smartphone in India — Tecno Phantom 9 — which sports an AMOLED display, a triple-camera setup at the rear, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and it's equipped with 6 GB RAM.

Tecno Phantom 9 launch offer and availability

Tecno Phantom 9 comes with a 100 days free replacement program, 1-time screen replacement, and one month extended warranty over the 12-month standard warranty. The smartphone is priced at Rs 14,999 and will sell exclusively via Flipkart. It will be available for purchase starting 17 July.

Tecno Phantom 9 specifications and features

Tecno Phantom 9 sports a 6.4-inch Full HD+ resolution AMOLED screen with a teardrop notch. The display renders a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. Under the display sits a fingerprint sensor as well.

Powering the device is an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, clocked at 2.35 GHz. The processor is combined with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. Fuelling the phone is a 3,500mAh battery.

For photography, the Tecno Phantom 9 sports a triple camera setup at the back, which has an AI-assisted 16 MP f/1.85 primary sensor, an 8 MP f/2.4 secondary sensor for 120-degree wide angle shots, and a 2 MP depth sensor. The camera setup is accompanied with a quad-flash.

For selfies, there is a 32 MP selfie snapper, which comes with a dual-flash. The camera also supports features like AI Scene Recognition 2.0, AI Beauty, AI HDR mode and Animojis.

The sensors on the device include G-sensor, Ambient light sensor, proximity sensor and there is GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and OTG for connectivity.

The device run Android Pie with a layer of the company's own Hi OS 5, which comes with features like AI Beauty for WhatsApp Video Calls and 4G Video Call, Smart Panel, AI read mode for protection from blue light and AI battery lab.

