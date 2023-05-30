Tuesday, May 30, 2023Back to
Tecno launches the Camon 20 series in India, with a starting price of Rs 14,999, check details here

Tecno Mobile has recently launched its latest smartphone series, the Tecno Camon 20, in India. This series has three models, the Camon 20, Camon 20 Pro 5G, and Camon 20 5G Premier, and starts at Rs 14,999


Tecno Mobile has recently unveiled its latest smartphone lineup, known as the Tecno Camon 20 series. This series includes three models: the Camon 20, Camon 20 Pro 5G, and Camon 20 5G Premier.

The Camon 20 is a budget-friendly option priced under Rs 15,000 and offers all the essential specifications. On the other hand, the higher-end variants come with 5G support. The Tecno Camon 20 series is specifically designed for users seeking an aesthetically pleasing smartphone with enhanced camera capabilities and improved performance.

Tecno Camon 20 series: Specifications and features
The Tecno Camon 20 series features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 500 nits. These smartphones also include an in-display fingerprint sensor and have an IP53 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Powering the Tecno Camon 20 series is the MediaTek Helio G85 processor, and the smartphones are equipped with VC liquid cooling and high polymer gel for better thermal management. All models in the series offer an 8GB RAM option, which can be expanded by an additional 8GB using virtual RAM support.

In terms of battery, the Tecno Camon 20 and Camon 20 5G variants are equipped with a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. As for the high-end variant, the Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G, it comes with a 5000mAh battery and 45W fast charging support.

For photography enthusiasts, both the Tecno Camon 20 and Camon 20 Pro feature a triple rear camera setup, consisting of a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel depth camera, and a macro camera.

Meanwhile, the Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G offers a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 108-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. All variants in the series come with a 32-megapixel front camera accompanied by dual-LED flash.

When it comes to connectivity options, the Tecno Camon 20 is compatible with 4G networks, while both the Camon 20 Pro and Camon 20 Premier support 5G network connectivity.

Tecno Camon 20 series: Pricing and availability
In India, Tecno has set the price of the budget smartphone, Camon 20, at Rs 14,999. This smartphone comes in a single variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal memory, expandable with additional RAM support. It is available in Predawn Black, Serenity Blue, and Glacier Glow color options.

As for the Camon 20 Pro 5G, it offers two variants: one with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory, and another with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of memory. These variants are priced at Rs 19,999 and Rs 21,999, respectively. The Camon 20 Pro 5G is available in Serenity Blue and Dark Welkin colour options.

Regarding the top-tier model of the series, the Tecno Camon 5G Premier, the company has not yet disclosed the price. The prices are expected to be announced in the third week of June 2023. The 5G Premier model is also offered in Serenity Blue and Dark Welkin colour options.

The Tecno Camon 20 will be available for purchase on Amazon starting from May 29, while the Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G will be available for sale from the second week of June. The Tecno Camon Premier 5G will be available for purchase from the third week of June.

