FP Trending

Tecno will soon launch a new smartphone in India, for which it has started releasing teasers. The latest teaser confirms that the phone will come with a massive 7,000 mAh battery. While the teaser, which is posted by Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, Trassion Holdings India, doesn't clearly mention the Pova 2, the image attached in the tweet confirms that it is the Pova 2 that is launching.

Incredible power, endless possibilities for the young India! To enable the consumer with power that sustains their need of always staying connected, soon launching a new TECNO smartphone packed with an incredibly powerful 7000mAh battery.#TECNO #StopAtNothing #incrediblepower pic.twitter.com/U46Z7n6T6p — arijeet talapatra (@ArijeetT) July 12, 2021

While Tecno has confirmed the presence of a huge 7,000 mAh battery, it still hasn't revealed when the phone will launch in India. Although, it could launch pretty soon.

The company also hasn't revealed any other details. But since the phone has already been launched in the Philippines, we have an idea of how it is.

The Tecno Pova 2 comes with a 6.9-inch FHD+ LCD display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chip, coupled with Mali G52 GPU. It gets 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, which can be further expanded via a memory card.

On the camera front, the device houses four rear cameras: a 48 MP main camera, a 2 MP macro camera, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP AI lens. There is an 8 MP front camera.

As mentioned above, it is backed by a 7,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The smartphone runs Android 11 with HiOS on top. Additionally, it comes with the usual connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, OTG, FM radio, and more. The Tecno Pova 2 comes in Polar Silver, Power Blue, and Dazzle Black colour options.

While there's no word on its pricing, but as per a report by My SmartPrice, the Pova 2 is expected to be a budget phone and fall under Rs 15,000 to compete with the likes of the Realme 8, the Poco M3 Pro 5G, and more.