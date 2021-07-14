Wednesday, July 14, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Tecno confirms to launch a smartphone with 7,000 mAh battery, quad camera setup in India soon

The rumoured smartphone might be called Tecno Pova 2 which might come with a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset.


FP TrendingJul 14, 2021 18:25:00 IST

Tecno will soon launch a new smartphone in India, for which it has started releasing teasers. The latest teaser confirms that the phone will come with a massive 7,000 mAh battery. While the teaser, which is posted by Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, Trassion Holdings India, doesn't clearly mention the Pova 2, the image attached in the tweet confirms that it is the Pova 2 that is launching.

Tecno smartphone teaser.

Tecno smartphone teaser.

While Tecno has confirmed the presence of a huge 7,000 mAh battery, it still hasn't revealed when the phone will launch in India. Although, it could launch pretty soon.

The company also hasn't revealed any other details. But since the phone has already been launched in the Philippines, we have an idea of how it is.

The Tecno Pova 2 comes with a 6.9-inch FHD+ LCD display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chip, coupled with Mali G52 GPU. It gets 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, which can be further expanded via a memory card.

On the camera front, the device houses four rear cameras: a 48 MP main camera, a 2 MP macro camera, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP AI lens. There is an 8 MP front camera.

As mentioned above, it is backed by a 7,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The smartphone runs Android 11 with HiOS on top. Additionally, it comes with the usual connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, OTG, FM radio, and more. The Tecno Pova 2 comes in Polar Silver, Power Blue, and Dazzle Black colour options.

While there's no word on its pricing, but as per a report by My SmartPrice, the Pova 2 is expected to be a budget phone and fall under Rs 15,000 to compete with the likes of the Realme 8, the Poco M3 Pro 5G, and more.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Mobile makers feel that the Jio will create only a short term hiccup

Aug 10, 2017
Mobile makers feel that the Jio will create only a short term hiccup
itel extends warranty on all smartphones by two months in view of COVID-19 restrictions

itel

itel extends warranty on all smartphones by two months in view of COVID-19 restrictions

May 20, 2021
Tecno Mobile Camon I launched in India at Rs 8,999; 5.7-inch edge-to-edge display, 3 GB RAM and more

JustLaunched

Tecno Mobile Camon I launched in India at Rs 8,999; 5.7-inch edge-to-edge display, 3 GB RAM and more

Jan 18, 2018
Tecno Phantom 9 with 6 GB RAM, AMOLED display launched in India at Rs 14,999

Tecno Phantom 9

Tecno Phantom 9 with 6 GB RAM, AMOLED display launched in India at Rs 14,999

Jul 10, 2019
Tecno Mobile launches i3, i5 and i7 smartphones in India; prices start from Rs 7,990

Tecno Mobile launches i3, i5 and i7 smartphones in India; prices start from Rs 7,990

Apr 18, 2017
Transsion Holdings could launch its edge-to-edge display Tecno Camon CM smartphone today in India

NewsTracker

Transsion Holdings could launch its edge-to-edge display Tecno Camon CM smartphone today in India

Jan 18, 2018

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021