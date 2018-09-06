If you are aspiring to be a machine learning engineer or an application development analyst, you could be in high demand as these technology jobs are the fastest growing and are among the top 10 for professionals in India, LinkedIn global professional network site said on 6 September.

While the role of machine learning engineer has registered a whopping 43 times higher growth rate, an application development analyst's role achieved a 32 times high growth rate between 2013 and 2017, revealed the "Top 10 Emerging Jobs in India" report.

Moreover, although technology roles dominate this list, they are no longer limited to tech companies.

Instead, tech jobs are in demand across sectors from pharma to banking and retail, and companies in these various industries see a high demand for talent in these roles, said the Microsoft-owned LinkedIn, with over 50 million members in India.

"India's indigenous tech talent has taken several global tech giants to success, hence it is no surprise that India's top 5 emerging jobs orbit around technology and core technical skills across sectors," Feon Ang, VP - Asia Pacific, LinkedIn Talent and Learning Solutions, said in a statement.

Moreover, soft skills are also seen as one of the most in-demand skills and are increasingly more critical to success in the technology age.

"Customer Success Manager (CSM)," ranked as the sixth emerging job in India, for both tech firms and non-tech firms, is critical to help onboard, influence, and retain customers, and soft skills such as communications and relationship-building play a key role here in making their customers successful.

"It is interesting to observe that soft skills such as relationship building and customer management are equally relevant for jobs of tomorrow — the rise of the CSM as a top emerging job in Asia-Pacific is a key example of this trend," Ang said.

The Emerging Jobs in India report identifies the fastest growing and up-and-coming jobs that saw the largest growth in frequency in the five-year-period between 2013 and 2017.

India is LinkedIn's fastest-growing and largest market outside the US. Globally, the professional networking platform has over 562 million members.