Thursday, September 06, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 06 September, 2018 17:50 IST

Technology jobs are fastest growing among top 10 professions in India: LinkedIn

Moreover, although technology roles dominate this list, they are no longer limited to tech companies.

If you are aspiring to be a machine learning engineer or an application development analyst, you could be in high demand as these technology jobs are the fastest growing and are among the top 10 for professionals in India, LinkedIn global professional network site said on 6 September.

While the role of machine learning engineer has registered a whopping 43 times higher growth rate, an application development analyst's role achieved a 32 times high growth rate between 2013 and 2017, revealed the "Top 10 Emerging Jobs in India" report.

Moreover, although technology roles dominate this list, they are no longer limited to tech companies.

The logo for LinkedIn Corporation. Image: Reuters

The logo for LinkedIn Corporation. Image: Reuters

Instead, tech jobs are in demand across sectors from pharma to banking and retail, and companies in these various industries see a high demand for talent in these roles, said the Microsoft-owned LinkedIn, with over 50 million members in India.

"India's indigenous tech talent has taken several global tech giants to success, hence it is no surprise that India's top 5 emerging jobs orbit around technology and core technical skills across sectors," Feon Ang, VP - Asia Pacific, LinkedIn Talent and Learning Solutions, said in a statement.

Moreover, soft skills are also seen as one of the most in-demand skills and are increasingly more critical to success in the technology age.

"Customer Success Manager (CSM)," ranked as the sixth emerging job in India, for both tech firms and non-tech firms, is critical to help onboard, influence, and retain customers, and soft skills such as communications and relationship-building play a key role here in making their customers successful.

"It is interesting to observe that soft skills such as relationship building and customer management are equally relevant for jobs of tomorrow  the rise of the CSM as a top emerging job in Asia-Pacific is a key example of this trend," Ang said.

The Emerging Jobs in India report identifies the fastest growing and up-and-coming jobs that saw the largest growth in frequency in the five-year-period between 2013 and 2017.

India is LinkedIn's fastest-growing and largest market outside the US. Globally, the professional networking platform has over 562 million members.

tags


India ka fashion capital – Powered by Flipkart Fashion


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends
Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here
Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018

also see

NewsTracker

LinkedIn’s list of most-viewed profiles includes ‘influencers’ Narendra Modi, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Aug 23, 2018

ConnectTheDots

Ravi Shankar Prasad's digital nationalism sends out mixed messages, may inhibit glorious technology revolution

Aug 27, 2018

NewsTracker

Tech Mahindra, Microsoft join hands to develop blockchain-based technology to curb pesky calls and SMS

Aug 27, 2018

Microsoft

Microsoft fires four employees over an alleged bribery and corruption in Hungary

Aug 24, 2018

Microsoft

Microsoft to soon allow Office 365 to be installed on unlimited number of devices

Aug 31, 2018

Pesky calls

Tech Mahindra and Microsoft collaborate to end unsolicited commercial calls

Aug 27, 2018

science

Ecology

Eight bird species were wiped out this decade and likely extinct, finds new study

Sep 06, 2018

Space elevator

A lift to the skies: Japan takes the first step towards building a 'space elevator'

Sep 06, 2018

Gaganyaan

ISRO to collaborate with France on India's first manned mission to space

Sep 06, 2018

Genetics

Cells in a wound reprogrammed into skin cells in a revolutionary new technique

Sep 06, 2018