‘Tech with Rajiv Makhni’ presented by boAt makes its debut on Amazon miniTV: The tech focused show airs three times a week and is free to watch

Renowned anchor and Tech Guru Rajiv Makhni now has his own exclusive show on Amazon miniTV.


Aug 18, 2021

Renowned anchor and Tech Guru Rajiv Makhni now has his own exclusive show on Amazon miniTV. Called Tech with Rajiv Makhni, presented by boAt, this mini series is aimed at making tech understandable to everyone by breaking it down into bite-sized bits of easy-to-assimilate information.
Amazon miniTV is Amazon’s free video streaming service available within the Amazon shopping app.

The show is in Hindi and will cover anything and everything tech, including new smartphone and gadget unboxings, buying tips, quick reviews, product and app reviews, tech news updates, and more. In the first few episodes that were aired in August , Makhni gave advice on how to buy the most suitable TWS earbuds, shared five super secret tech tips, and previewed the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 smartphone.


In Makhni’s own words, “With this series, consumers can find honest, unbiased reviews of new smartphones and gadgets, and learn new tips and tricks. With the show, hosted in Hindi, I hope to break-down complex tech nuances into bite-sized and easily understandable information that everyone can watch for free on Amazon miniTV on Amazon’s shopping app!”
Tech with Rajiv Makhni is just one of the numerous shows offered for free on miniTV, covering everything from webseries to comedy, award-winning short films, tech, food, beauty, fashion and more. Amazon miniTV’s content has been carefully curated for wider appeal.
To watch this show, just fire up the Amazon shopping app on your Android phone and tap on the miniTV icon at the top or simply search ‘miniTV’.

This article has been created by Studio18 team on behalf of Amazon

