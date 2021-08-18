Anirudh Regidistudio18

Renowned anchor and Tech Guru Rajiv Makhni now has his own exclusive show on Amazon miniTV. Called Tech with Rajiv Makhni, presented by boAt, this mini series is aimed at making tech understandable to everyone by breaking it down into bite-sized bits of easy-to-assimilate information.

Amazon miniTV is Amazon’s free video streaming service available within the Amazon shopping app.

Paisa vasool earbuds khareedna chahte ho? FREE mein dekho How to buy the Perfect TWS Earbuds by @RajivMakhni only on #AmazonminiTV on Amazon Shopping App. Aapka sara confusion durr ho jayega. Watch boAt presents Tech with #RajivMakhni now: https://t.co/fQ4NiFEB3l @RockWithboAt pic.twitter.com/13EgWExm5f — Amazon miniTV (@MinitvOnAmazon) August 10, 2021

The show is in Hindi and will cover anything and everything tech, including new smartphone and gadget unboxings, buying tips, quick reviews, product and app reviews, tech news updates, and more. In the first few episodes that were aired in August , Makhni gave advice on how to buy the most suitable TWS earbuds, shared five super secret tech tips, and previewed the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 smartphone.

We we all buy the Wrong Cameraphone! Biggest criterion to buy a phone is-how good the camera is. Yet we all buy the wrong Cameraphone & end up disappointed with the pictures/videos. Not anymore. How to buy the Perfect Cameraphone! On Amazon miniTVhttps://t.co/gajdeZjFk4 — Rajiv Makhni (@RajivMakhni) August 17, 2021



In Makhni’s own words, “With this series, consumers can find honest, unbiased reviews of new smartphones and gadgets, and learn new tips and tricks. With the show, hosted in Hindi, I hope to break-down complex tech nuances into bite-sized and easily understandable information that everyone can watch for free on Amazon miniTV on Amazon’s shopping app!”

Tech with Rajiv Makhni is just one of the numerous shows offered for free on miniTV, covering everything from webseries to comedy, award-winning short films, tech, food, beauty, fashion and more. Amazon miniTV’s content has been carefully curated for wider appeal.

To watch this show, just fire up the Amazon shopping app on your Android phone and tap on the miniTV icon at the top or simply search ‘miniTV’.

This article has been created by Studio18 team on behalf of Amazon