Monday, October 29, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 29 October, 2018 15:59 IST

Tech Mahindra signs MoU with Japanese firm to set up 5G labs in Bengaluru, Tokyo

These 5G labs will contribute to creation of the next generation of mobile broadband, enabled by 5G.

Software major Tech Mahindra on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Japanese electronic company Rakuten for building next-generation (4G and 5G) software-defined network laboratories in Bengaluru and Tokyo.

"Our collaboration with Rakuten will help us further drive innovation in the 5G space and enable us to enhance customer experience and lead the transformation in mobile network technology," CP Gurnani, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra, said in a statement.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 with 5G network. Image: Weibo

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 with 5G network. Image: Weibo

The collaboration is aimed at driving innovation to bring transformation of mobile network technology and enhance customer experience for users in Japan.

"We are very excited to collaborate with Tech Mahindra to launch world-class labs in Tokyo and Bengaluru that will contribute to creation of the next generation of mobile broadband, enabled by 5G," said Mickey Mikitani, Chairman, President and CEO, Rakuten, Inc.

The network labs in Tokyo and Bengaluru will focus on fostering innovation in the telecom space, banking on Tech Mahindra's capabilities in the 5G domain such as mobile networks, IT, Cloud and enterprise applications and Rakuten's vision to create a fully automated 5G-ready network in Japan.

Tech Mahindra will also provide network integration capabilities to add value to the lab operations.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2
Sexual Misconduct at Google | #DailyDope

Sexual Misconduct at Google | #DailyDope
PUBG LATEST UPDATE: NIGHT MODE AND MORE

PUBG LATEST UPDATE: NIGHT MODE AND MORE
Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 1

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 1
Is Netflix racist? | #DailyDope

Is Netflix racist? | #DailyDope
Fake banking apps take over the Google Play store | #DailyDope

Fake banking apps take over the Google Play store | #DailyDope
Google Home Speaker can now speak in Hindi

Google Home Speaker can now speak in Hindi
Samsung Galaxy A7 Review

Samsung Galaxy A7 Review
Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope

Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope
Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science

Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science

also see

IMC 2018

National Frequency Allocation Plan 2018 expected at India Mobile Congress: Report

Oct 25, 2018

IMC 2018

IMC 2018: India’s 5G roadmap looks equal parts cool and creepy

Oct 25, 2018

Bharat Wi-Fi

Indian telcos to roll out 1 mn hotspots as part of Bharat Wi-Fi by Dec 2019

Oct 26, 2018

IMC

Ericsson, Jio jointly display 5G enabled connected car and VR driving at IMC 2018

Oct 26, 2018

IMC 2018

IMC 2018: Reliance Jio and Ericsson showcase 5G use-case on a driverless car

Oct 26, 2018

5G

5G deployment at the earliest imperative for government says Manoj Sinha

Oct 28, 2018

science

Better private healthcare in India crucial to eliminating Tuberculosis by 2025

Oct 29, 2018

Scientists successfully ‘grow’ eco-friendly bio-bricks using human urine

Oct 29, 2018

Science & Art

Science lab partners with artist to improve understanding about marine viruses

Oct 29, 2018

Xprize for Water

Water out of thin air: California duo's water-making device wins $1.5M XPrize

Oct 29, 2018