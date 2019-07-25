Thursday, July 25, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Tech innovation and creative marketing have put brand OPPO on top of the leader board

OPPO has also entered strategic partnerships to amplify brand voice in various sports.

FP StudioJul 25, 2019 13:42:14 IST

Back in 2014, when OPPO Mobiles made its India debut, nobody in the industry was quite sure about how things would pan out for the brand, especially in a unique, diverse and highly competitive market. Fast forward to five years later, and the global smartphone manufacturer has been setting new records while continuously evolving its marketing strategy to keep pace with its business and branding growth in India. The strategy has been backed by a continuous stream of technological innovations driven by improving the consumer experience.

OPPO has always been thoroughly committed to product and technology innovation that creates a more immersive and comprehensive experience for users. Plus, it has also had many firsts to its name, including the world’s first periscope lens, shark fin rising camera, 10x Hybrid Zoom and Lossless Zoom, making it the only smartphone brand to be always on the lookout for innovative tech.

Tech innovation and creative marketing have put brand OPPO on top of the leader board

These technological innovations have been ably supported by OPPO’s brilliant marketing strategies, especially leveraging consumers’ love for entertainment and sports. The brand has signed up ambassadors such as Hrithik Roshan, Sonam Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone, along with other ‘brand friends’, including Amy Jackson, Vicky Kaushal, and Yuvraj Singh, to improve their persona among a younger, aware and tech-savvy audience. OPPO has also entered strategic partnerships to amplify brand voice in various sports. For instance, in 2016, OPPO became the official Global Partner for ICC. Then in 2019, OPPO became the first official smartphone sponsor of All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), host of the world-famous competition. Besides, OPPO also has a long-standing partnership with football club FC Barcelona, which it has recently renewed for a period of another three years.

These strategies have been successful and how! The company’s bottom-line numbers have shot up, and it witnessed a massive increase in sales and further consolidation of its business across different categories and markets.

Moreover, OPPO has also been employing innovative marketing techniques in online, offline and retail marketing, always staying ahead of the competition. By operating, communicating and promoting its products in a way that builds more relevant and reliable associations, OPPO plans to build its brand equity efficiently in the long run. The company also plans to launch a slew of other unique innovations, with the endeavour to deliver a brand message about OPPO’s focus on quality, craftsmanship, and uniqueness in every detail.

With all these technological and marketing innovations in the pipeline, OPPO is gearing up for its next big leap. Only time will show how it surpasses its own benchmarks and creates new ones, year after year.

This is a partnered post.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

Top Stories


Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser


also see

Brand OPPO has built a solid foundation for a thriving future

Jul 25, 2019
Brand OPPO has built a solid foundation for a thriving future
OPPO A9 promises to bring the A-game in the under 20k segment

OPPO A9 promises to bring the A-game in the under 20k segment

Jul 22, 2019
What makes the new OPPO K3 both the beauty and the beast?

Partnered

What makes the new OPPO K3 both the beauty and the beast?

Jul 22, 2019
Oppo K3 and A9 expected to launch in India on 19 July: Here's what to expect

Oppo

Oppo K3 and A9 expected to launch in India on 19 July: Here's what to expect

Jul 11, 2019
Oppo K3 launching in India on 19 July; will be available on Amazon India

Oppo

Oppo K3 launching in India on 19 July; will be available on Amazon India

Jul 12, 2019
Oppo K3 launched in India at a price of Rs 16,990, to go on sale from 23 July

Oppo K3

Oppo K3 launched in India at a price of Rs 16,990, to go on sale from 23 July

Jul 22, 2019

science

Aditya L-1: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO to pursue India's first mission to the Sun in 2020

Aditya L-1

Aditya L-1: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO to pursue India's first mission to the Sun in 2020

Jul 25, 2019
First test tube baby born on this day in 1978 to an infertile couple in Manchester

In Vitro Fertilisation

First test tube baby born on this day in 1978 to an infertile couple in Manchester

Jul 25, 2019
Three huge asteroids expected to fly past Earth, one closer than the Moon, on 24 July

Asteroid Fly-by

Three huge asteroids expected to fly past Earth, one closer than the Moon, on 24 July

Jul 24, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Jul 22, 2019