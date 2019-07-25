FP Studio

Back in 2014, when OPPO Mobiles made its India debut, nobody in the industry was quite sure about how things would pan out for the brand, especially in a unique, diverse and highly competitive market. Fast forward to five years later, and the global smartphone manufacturer has been setting new records while continuously evolving its marketing strategy to keep pace with its business and branding growth in India. The strategy has been backed by a continuous stream of technological innovations driven by improving the consumer experience.

OPPO has always been thoroughly committed to product and technology innovation that creates a more immersive and comprehensive experience for users. Plus, it has also had many firsts to its name, including the world’s first periscope lens, shark fin rising camera, 10x Hybrid Zoom and Lossless Zoom, making it the only smartphone brand to be always on the lookout for innovative tech.

These technological innovations have been ably supported by OPPO’s brilliant marketing strategies, especially leveraging consumers’ love for entertainment and sports. The brand has signed up ambassadors such as Hrithik Roshan, Sonam Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone, along with other ‘brand friends’, including Amy Jackson, Vicky Kaushal, and Yuvraj Singh, to improve their persona among a younger, aware and tech-savvy audience. OPPO has also entered strategic partnerships to amplify brand voice in various sports. For instance, in 2016, OPPO became the official Global Partner for ICC. Then in 2019, OPPO became the first official smartphone sponsor of All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), host of the world-famous competition. Besides, OPPO also has a long-standing partnership with football club FC Barcelona, which it has recently renewed for a period of another three years.

These strategies have been successful and how! The company’s bottom-line numbers have shot up, and it witnessed a massive increase in sales and further consolidation of its business across different categories and markets.

Moreover, OPPO has also been employing innovative marketing techniques in online, offline and retail marketing, always staying ahead of the competition. By operating, communicating and promoting its products in a way that builds more relevant and reliable associations, OPPO plans to build its brand equity efficiently in the long run. The company also plans to launch a slew of other unique innovations, with the endeavour to deliver a brand message about OPPO’s focus on quality, craftsmanship, and uniqueness in every detail.

With all these technological and marketing innovations in the pipeline, OPPO is gearing up for its next big leap. Only time will show how it surpasses its own benchmarks and creates new ones, year after year.

This is a partnered post.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.