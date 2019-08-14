Abigail Banerji

We desi kids know the feelings and pain of our phones being snatched away because our parents thought we committed the grave error of A) staying up late B) talking to boys (or girls) C) getting low marks in our exams. We've hidden our mobiles whenever they've gotten angry because they will most definitely take away our ‘preciousss’.

Well, a 15-year-old girl, Dorothy, was ‘grounded’ and her mother took away her ‘tech’ (read: smartphone) after she caused a fire (???) because she got distracted while cooking. (If I had caused a fire, however small, my mother would have taken a chappal to my arse, but that's a story for another time.)

Getting back to the other story.

Dorothy was left without a phone and she desperately needed to keep in touch with the digital world (aka Twitter).

So, desperate times call for desperate measures, right?

First, this massive Ariane Grande fan found a way to tweet from her Nintendo 3DS (a portable game console), a screengrab of Ariana Grande crying (because... well, Ariane Grande fan and all that) saying, “im leaving forever. My mom took my phone. Ill miss u all sm. Im crying. Goodbye. #ACNL”

im leaving forever. my mom took my phone. ill miss u all sm. im crying. goodbye. #ACNL pic.twitter.com/yqDNQylGIR — dorothy 🏹 (@thankunext327) August 5, 2019

Her mother saw the tweet and tweeted on her account saying, “I seen that Dorothy has been using twitter on her Nintendo. This account will be shut down now.”

I seen that Dorothy has been using twitter on her Nintendo. This account will be shut down now. pic.twitter.com/L4JqNYhUHe — dorothy 🏹 (@thankunext327) August 5, 2019

With the 3DS gone, desperater measures (I'm using that word, deal with it) were required. The resourceful teen discovered that she could tweet from her Wii U and tweeted out an image with a message for her followers – “hello. my mom took my phone and Nintendo ds soi have no choice by to use my wii. thank u all for the support and love. i will answer my dms and follow back when I have a stable connection to twitter. Bye <3 – Dorothy x”

When her mother leaves for work, Dorothy goes on the prowl for her phone. “hey guys omg. my mom is at work so i'm looking for my phone. wish me luck. lov u” Dorothy tweets out from her Wii.

hey guys omg. my mom is at work so i'm looking for my phone. wish me luck. lov u #Mii #MiiMaker #WiiU pic.twitter.com/BaaAWUUjoV — dorothy 🏹 (@thankunext327) August 6, 2019

At this point, her fans, followers and random Twitterati are calling for her salvation, hoping to free her from the hell she's in.

Her next tweet comes to us when she finds her DS and starts tweeting by first letting us know she found her Nintendo and that she will be going to her friend's house. She continues by letting her followers know that they are sweet and she will be adding them on facebook. “TO FREEDOM”, she tweets, and another screengrab of Ariana Grande's appearance from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

FOUND MY DS! im goin to my friends @harrietjace tonight so ill be active! omgggg #ACNL pic.twitter.com/3bU1kCSXG5 — dorothy 🏹 (@thankunext327) August 6, 2019

yall are so fckn sweet, ill fb tonight so we can be mutuals, see u. TO FREEDOM! #ACNL pic.twitter.com/QdUTDKYZMP — dorothy 🏹 (@thankunext327) August 6, 2019

The drama continues when her mother takes away every single one of her electronics (But mooooom... !!!). She still needs to be connected with twitter, but what does a resourceful, tech-deprived teenager do?

Talk to your refrigerator, obviously! (You go girl!)

I do not know if this is going to tweet I am talking to my fridge what the heck my Mom confiscated all of my electronics again. — dorothy 🏹 (@thankunext327) August 8, 2019

And yes, that Tweet did indeed originate from an LG Smart Refrigerator.

Ever since that Tweet went viral (17,000 RTs at last count), calls for #FreeDorothy have been trending on Twitter.

Is Dorothy free from her hell?

Has her – possibly nonplussed – mom finally relented?

Has she learnt her lesson? Will she ever burn down her kitchen again?

The saga continues.

