Wednesday, August 14, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Tech-deprived teen can't handle the hell of a phone-less world, uses refrigerator to Tweet

Ever since that Tweet went viral, calls for #FreeDorothy have been trending on Twitter.


Abigail BanerjiAug 14, 2019 17:23:57 IST

We desi kids know the feelings and pain of our phones being snatched away because our parents thought we committed the grave error of A) staying up late B) talking to boys (or girls) C) getting low marks in our exams. We've hidden our mobiles whenever they've gotten angry because they will most definitely take away our ‘preciousss’.

Well, a 15-year-old girl, Dorothy, was ‘grounded’ and her mother took away her ‘tech’ (read: smartphone) after she caused a fire (???) because she got distracted while cooking. (If I had caused a fire, however small, my mother would have taken a chappal to my arse, but that's a story for another time.)

Tech-deprived teen cant handle the hell of a phone-less world, uses refrigerator to Tweet

Looking for digital salvation.

Getting back to the other story.

Dorothy was left without a phone and she desperately needed to keep in touch with the digital world (aka Twitter).

So, desperate times call for desperate measures, right?

First, this massive Ariane Grande fan found a way to tweet from her Nintendo 3DS (a portable game console), a screengrab of Ariana Grande crying (because... well, Ariane Grande fan and all that) saying, “im leaving forever. My mom took my phone. Ill miss u all sm. Im crying. Goodbye. #ACNL”

Her mother saw the tweet and tweeted on her account saying, “I seen that Dorothy has been using twitter on her Nintendo. This account will be shut down now.”

With the 3DS gone, desperater measures (I'm using that word, deal with it) were required. The resourceful teen discovered that she could tweet from her Wii U and tweeted out an image with a message for her followers – “hello. my mom took my phone and Nintendo ds soi have no choice by to use my wii. thank u all for the support and love. i will answer my dms and follow back when I have a stable connection to twitter. Bye <3 – Dorothy x”

When her mother leaves for work, Dorothy goes on the prowl for her phone. “hey guys omg. my mom is at work so i'm looking for my phone. wish me luck. lov u” Dorothy tweets out from her Wii.

At this point, her fans, followers and random Twitterati are calling for her salvation, hoping to free her from the hell she's in.

Her next tweet comes to us when she finds her DS and starts tweeting by first letting us know she found her Nintendo and that she will be going to her friend's house. She continues by letting her followers know that they are sweet and she will be adding them on facebook. “TO FREEDOM”, she tweets, and another screengrab of Ariana Grande's appearance from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The drama continues when her mother takes away every single one of her electronics (But mooooom... !!!). She still needs to be connected with twitter, but what does a resourceful, tech-deprived teenager do?

Talk to your refrigerator, obviously! (You go girl!)

And yes, that Tweet did indeed originate from an LG Smart Refrigerator.

Ever since that Tweet went viral (17,000 RTs at last count), calls for #FreeDorothy have been trending on Twitter.

Is Dorothy free from her hell?

Has her – possibly nonplussed – mom finally relented?

Has she learnt her lesson? Will she ever burn down her kitchen again?

The saga continues.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Twitter

Twitter tests will allow users to follow ‘Interests’ just like following accounts

Aug 14, 2019
Twitter tests will allow users to follow ‘Interests’ just like following accounts
Twitter says it may have used data for ads without users' permission due to a bug

Twitter

Twitter says it may have used data for ads without users' permission due to a bug

Aug 08, 2019
This math equation is driving Twitterati up the wall and back to school

Math equation

This math equation is driving Twitterati up the wall and back to school

Aug 01, 2019
Modi govt's pursuit to criminalise triple talaq pays off as RS clears bill; BJP outwits Congress for second time

PoliticalPlay

Modi govt's pursuit to criminalise triple talaq pays off as RS clears bill; BJP outwits Congress for second time

Jul 30, 2019
Anurag Kashyap quits Twitter citing threats to family; says new India has chosen thuggery over rational discussion

Bollywood

Anurag Kashyap quits Twitter citing threats to family; says new India has chosen thuggery over rational discussion

Aug 10, 2019
Travis Scott fills Kylie Jenner's home with rose petals for her birthday; Twitter asks 'who will clean all the mess'

Buzz Patrol

Travis Scott fills Kylie Jenner's home with rose petals for her birthday; Twitter asks 'who will clean all the mess'

Aug 06, 2019

science

Biologist Chandrima Shaha to head National Science Academy, will be first woman president in INSA's 85-year history

Scientific Research

Biologist Chandrima Shaha to head National Science Academy, will be first woman president in INSA's 85-year history

Aug 13, 2019
Perseids meteor shower peaks 13 August, brings best odds to spot shooting star in 2019

Perseids

Perseids meteor shower peaks 13 August, brings best odds to spot shooting star in 2019

Aug 13, 2019
Elephant Day 2019: A story from conflict to coexistence between humans, elephants in Anamalai

Elephant Day

Elephant Day 2019: A story from conflict to coexistence between humans, elephants in Anamalai

Aug 12, 2019
Aiming for a green revolution, UN FAO calls to adopt climate-sensitive innovation, tech

Green Revolution

Aiming for a green revolution, UN FAO calls to adopt climate-sensitive innovation, tech

Aug 09, 2019