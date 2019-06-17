Monday, June 17, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Tech companies need to take responsibility for the chaos they create: Apple CEO Tim Cook

if you built a chaos factory, you can't dodge the responsibility for the chaos, said Cook at his Stanford commencement speech

tech2 News StaffJun 17, 2019 10:29:36 IST

Apple CEO Tim Cook pulled no punches at his recent commencement speech which he delivered at the Stanford University yesterday. He called on tech companies to start taking responsibilities for the chaos they had created in society. Cook did not name any company though.

Cook said that Stanford University and Silicon Valley's roots were woven together, but it was pertinent to look at the dark clouds too. Speaking about how the last four years have seen the world of innovation take a nasty turn, Cook said, "Crisis has tempered optimism; consequences have challenged idealism and reality has shaken blind faith. And yet, we are still drawn here. For good reason. Big dreams live here. As do the genius and passion to make them real," said Cook going on to say that technology not just magnified the good parts but also the bad aspects.

Tech companies need to take responsibility for the chaos they create: Apple CEO Tim Cook

Tim Cook. Image: Reuters

"Lately it seems this industry is becoming better known for a less noble innovation — the belief you can claim credit, without accepting responsibility. We see it every day now with every data breach, every privacy violation, every blind eye turned to hate speech, fake news poisoning our national conversation, the false miracles in exchange for a single drop of your blood,” said Cook in his speech.

While acknowledging the good that has come out of Silicon Valley and in Stanford's backyard, Cook also said that it was high time tech companies took responsibility for their actions.

"What you build and what you create defines who you are. It feels a bit crazy that anyone would have to say this: But if you built a chaos factory, you can't dodge the responsibility for the chaos," said Cook.

Cook spoke about the importance of privacy and how any kind of surveillance can only lead to censorship of our own thoughts — bit by bit — effectively leading us to think less and be less innovative. He said that digital surveillance had the potential to threaten innovation and it could have stopped Silicon Valley before it ever got started.

In the more light-hearted moments of his speech, Cook also mentioned how not many people know that he was in his University's (Auburn University) sailing team for all four years of his graduation. And the fact that his team managed to beat Stanford University's team every single time.

Cook ended his speech on a poignant note, reminiscing about Apple founder Steve Jobs' speech at Stanford, where Jobs had said, "Your time is limited, so don't waste it living someone else's life.

Adding a corollary to it, Cook said, "Your mentors may leave you prepared, but they can't leave you ready. When Steve got sick, I had hardwired my thinking to the belief that he would get better. I'd not only thought he would hold on, but I was convinced, down to my core, that he would still be guiding Apple, long after I myself was gone. Then one day, he called me over to his house and told me that it wasn't going to be that way...When he was truly gone, I learned the real visceral difference between preparation and readiness."

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags
Loading...



Select Dugout: Australian legend Brett Lee explains fielding technique


Top Stories

latest videos

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581


also see

Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg cannot be the board chair and CEO at the same time say Facebook investors

Jun 05, 2019
Mark Zuckerberg cannot be the board chair and CEO at the same time say Facebook investors
Apple CEO Tim Cook denies that is the company is a monopoly, calls US scrutiny 'fair'

Apple

Apple CEO Tim Cook denies that is the company is a monopoly, calls US scrutiny 'fair'

Jun 05, 2019
Apple's Tim Cook and Donald Trump meet to discuss trade tariffs on import from China

Tim Cook

Apple's Tim Cook and Donald Trump meet to discuss trade tariffs on import from China

Jun 15, 2019
Facebook to announce second version of its video chat device Portal later this year

Facebook Portal

Facebook to announce second version of its video chat device Portal later this year

Jun 11, 2019
La Liga fined €250,000 by Spanish data protection agency for misusing app

La Liga fined

La Liga fined €250,000 by Spanish data protection agency for misusing app

Jun 13, 2019
Apple used WWDC to highlight what Google still gets wrong about privacy

Apple

Apple used WWDC to highlight what Google still gets wrong about privacy

Jun 05, 2019

science

Moon rocks from Apollo missions are transforming our understanding of the universe

Moon Rocks

Moon rocks from Apollo missions are transforming our understanding of the universe

Jun 17, 2019
Heat waves sweeping India, energy demand rising: Are we caught in a Catch-22?

Climate Change

Heat waves sweeping India, energy demand rising: Are we caught in a Catch-22?

Jun 13, 2019
Onset of type-1 Diabetes can be delayed using a new antibody treatment, trials show

Type-1 Diabetes

Onset of type-1 Diabetes can be delayed using a new antibody treatment, trials show

Jun 12, 2019
Polar bears inspire new material that traps heat, is water-resistant and stretchy

Polar bears

Polar bears inspire new material that traps heat, is water-resistant and stretchy

Jun 10, 2019