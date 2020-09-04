FP Trending

Every year, Indians celebrate the birthday anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on 5 September as Teacher’s Day. The first Vice President of India and the second President of India was believed to be an exemplary teacher. He was also awarded with the Bharat Ratna in 1954.

On this day, students pay tribute to their teachers and gurus with cultural performances at schools and colleges. But this year most of the educational institutions will remain shut in view of the pandemic. So like online classes, teacher’s day celebration has to be held online. One interactive way to convey your gratitude digitally is by sending thematic WhatsApp stickers, specially made for the occasion.

Here is how you can download and send teacher’s day WhatsApp stickers

Step 1: Open Whatsapp application in your smartphone

Step 2: Open the personal or group chat where you would like to send the WhatsApp sticker

Step 3: Click on the emoji icon in the keyboard

Step 4: Tap on the stickers section

Step 5: Click on the ‘+’ option

Step 6: A list of sticker packs will appear in this section. You might take your pick from the already available packs by downloading them

Now you may or may not find any suitable sticker pack in the app itself. If that is the case, you need to follow these sets of extra steps to get the specialized stickers

Step 7: Scroll to the end of the list in Whatsapp and click on the option that reads: ‘Get More Stickers’

Step 8: This will take you to the WhatsApp sticker apps available in the Google Play Store

Step 9: Type in ‘Teachers Day WhatsApp Stickers’ and search

Step 10: Choose any app of your liking and install it

Step 11: Once you have downloaded it, open WhatsApp and add the new stickers

Step 12: Now send them to your favourite teachers!

The stickers are organised on the basis of the emojis they represent so if you do not find the accurate sticker immediately, you might try to add a special sticker to your favourite’s list by tapping on the sticker and selecting ‘Add to Favourites’.