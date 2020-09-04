Friday, September 04, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Teacher’s Day WhatsApp stickers: How to download and send themed stickers

You can download and share Teacher's Day-themed WhatsApp stickers apps from Play Store.


FP TrendingSep 04, 2020 14:21:24 IST

Every year, Indians celebrate the birthday anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on 5 September as Teacher’s Day. The first Vice President of India and the second President of India was believed to be an exemplary teacher. He was also awarded with the Bharat Ratna in 1954.

On this day, students pay tribute to their teachers and gurus with cultural performances at schools and colleges. But this year most of the educational institutions will remain shut in view of the pandemic. So like online classes, teacher’s day celebration has to be held online. One interactive way to convey your gratitude digitally is by sending thematic WhatsApp stickers, specially made for the occasion.

Teacher’s Day WhatsApp stickers: How to download and send themed stickers

Image: Pixabay

Here is how you can download and send teacher’s day WhatsApp stickers

Step 1: Open Whatsapp application in your smartphone

Step 2: Open the personal or group chat where you would like to send the WhatsApp sticker

Step 3: Click on the emoji icon in the keyboard

Step 4: Tap on the stickers section

Step 5: Click on the ‘+’ option

Step 6: A list of sticker packs will appear in this section. You might take your pick from the already available packs by downloading them

Now you may or may not find any suitable sticker pack in the app itself. If that is the case, you need to follow these sets of extra steps to get the specialized stickers

Step 7: Scroll to the end of the list in Whatsapp and click on the option that reads: ‘Get More Stickers’

Step 8: This will take you to the WhatsApp sticker apps available in the Google Play Store

Step 9: Type in ‘Teachers Day WhatsApp Stickers’ and search

Step 10: Choose any app of your liking and install it

Step 11: Once you have downloaded it, open WhatsApp and add the new stickers

Step 12: Now send them to your favourite teachers!

The stickers are organised on the basis of the emojis they represent so if you do not find the accurate sticker immediately, you might try to add a special sticker to your favourite’s list by tapping on the sticker and selecting ‘Add to Favourites’.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

ShareWorthy

Teachers' Day 2018 quiz: On Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's birth anniversary, find out which celebrities also worked as teachers

Sep 05, 2018
Teachers' Day 2018 quiz: On Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's birth anniversary, find out which celebrities also worked as teachers
Teachers' Day: PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

NewsTracker

Teachers' Day: PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

Sep 05, 2016
Google Doodle celebrates Teacher's Day with the logo turned into a virtual classroom

Google

Google Doodle celebrates Teacher's Day with the logo turned into a virtual classroom

Sep 05, 2017
Teachers' Day 2019: Day commemorates Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and expresses gratitude to all gurus; take quiz to test your knowledge

NewsTracker

Teachers' Day 2019: Day commemorates Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and expresses gratitude to all gurus; take quiz to test your knowledge

Sep 04, 2019
On Teachers' Day, Ram Nath Kovind, Narendra Modi pay tribute to Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

NewsTracker

On Teachers' Day, Ram Nath Kovind, Narendra Modi pay tribute to Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

Sep 05, 2018
Now Noida school wants to test students on Modi's Teachers' Day speech

NewsTracker

Now Noida school wants to test students on Modi's Teachers' Day speech

Sep 04, 2014

science

Researchers in Canada investigate whether superfood acai berry can help fight COVID-19

COVID-19 Prevention

Researchers in Canada investigate whether superfood acai berry can help fight COVID-19

Sep 01, 2020
Certain bacteria can clump up, survive harsh conditions of space for many years, study suggests

Space Radiation

Certain bacteria can clump up, survive harsh conditions of space for many years, study suggests

Aug 31, 2020
NASA funds five 'concept mission' studies to the Sun; two will be chosen to carry out their missions

Solar Science

NASA funds five 'concept mission' studies to the Sun; two will be chosen to carry out their missions

Aug 31, 2020
Space debris detected in broad daylight for the first time using a powerful laser instrument

Space debris

Space debris detected in broad daylight for the first time using a powerful laser instrument

Aug 31, 2020