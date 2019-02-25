tech2 News Staff

The Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 has officially begun today and one thing that is clearly emerging as a trend is foldable smartphones.

Samsung showcased its first foldable display smartphone, the Galaxy Fold, which will be priced at $1,980 and will be selling from April onwards. Huawei followed up with the Mate Xwhich has an outer fold design element, to be priced at €2,299. While these two phones are ready for the market, TCL also released its foldable phones prototypes with a special focus on its DragonHinge mechanism. TCL is expected to release its foldable device in 2020.

With the DragonHinge, TCL is expecting to introduce a whole line-up of flexible form factor devices across wearables, smartphones and tablets. TCL had on display a few prototypes of how the DragonHinge mechanism could be put to use.

TCL uses the AMOLED display from its partner company called China Star Optoelectronics Technology, also known as CSOT. This display tech, when paired with the DragonHinge mechanism, would allow TCL to have devices in different foldable form factors according to the company.

"With the announcement of DragonHinge, we're able to show the world how we'll overcome the mechanical housing challenges that must be solved in order to support these new foldable form factors. We now have a hardware solution to build from, freeing us up to tackle the unique software experiences this new technology enables, and how it all ties into the larger connected ecosystem as we prepare to launch our first foldable device next year," said Shane Lee, general manager at the Global Product Centre at TCL.

Among the prototypes on display, one of them had a design like a book, with the display on the inner-fold, similar to Samsung Galaxy Fold. Another design showcased a skinny and long phone which could be folded along its back and could be worn as a watch. Another design makes a phone fold like a flip phone and part of the display is showing notifications.

