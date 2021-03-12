Friday, March 12, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

TCL launches P725 4K HDR LED TV series with Android 11 in India: All you need to know

The series begins at Rs 41,990 for the 43-inch variant, while the 50-inch option will be sold for Rs 56,990.


FP TrendingMar 12, 2021 17:03:21 IST

TCL has launched the P725 TV series in India. The company claims the product line to be the first television running on Android TV 11 in the country. All the models are 4K HDR LED TVs. The series includes television sets in four different sizes, the base variant being 43-inches, followed by 50-inches, 55-inches, and lastly 65-inches. TCL will be initially releasing only the 65-inch variant in India with the other models slated to release in the upcoming weeks. The largest model has been priced at Rs 89,990 and it will be exclusively sold via Amazon in the country.

TCL launches P725 4K HDR LED TV series with Android 11 in India: All you need to know

TCL P725 4K HDR LED TV


The series begins at Rs 41,990 for the 43-inch variant, while the 50-inch option will be sold for Rs 56,990. The second-largest 55-inch TV will be available for Rs 62,990. Buyers can keep the ‘Notify Me’ option open on Amazon now.

All four models have the exact same set of specs and only differ in their sizes. This way users requiring a smaller model will not have to let go of any of the features. The LED-backlit LCD panel comes with a resolution of 4K or 3840 x 2160 pixels and an aspect ratio of 16:9. The display offers a 60Hz refresh rate and gives up to 15 ms input lag. It is going to cover 75 percent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut and supports Dolby Vision.

While the details about the quad-core processor and the dual-core GPU are not known, the TVs will run Android TV 11 operating system. Support for TCL Channel, along with Google Assistant, Google Chromecast, Google Play Store and other streaming sites will be available

Interestingly, the TVs come with a video call camera that can be attached to the top of the TV. with 24W speakers, the P725 series supports Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD. Connectivity for Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band WiFi, HDMI 2.0, USB 3.0, USB 2.0 and HDMI 2.1 are also there.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Top smartphones with fingerprint lock

Mar 01, 2021
Top smartphones with fingerprint lock
Hard disks cases to keep your portable drives safe

Hard disks cases to keep your portable drives safe

Mar 01, 2021
Best portable scanners for reliable document scanning anywhere

Best portable scanners for reliable document scanning anywhere

Mar 01, 2021
Four Best Hidden Cameras For Optimum Surveillance

Four Best Hidden Cameras For Optimum Surveillance

Feb 26, 2021
Top Four Smartwatches to Track Your Fitness

Top Four Smartwatches to Track Your Fitness

Feb 26, 2021
Universal Remotes That Give Better Control Over Your Home

Universal Remotes That Give Better Control Over Your Home

Feb 26, 2021

science

Mars dust is sweeping the inner solar system, leaving a faint glow in night sky: Study

Zodiacal Light

Mars dust is sweeping the inner solar system, leaving a faint glow in night sky: Study

Mar 12, 2021
Meteorite 'older than Earth itself' could shed light on how protoplanets form

Meteorite Find

Meteorite 'older than Earth itself' could shed light on how protoplanets form

Mar 12, 2021
Six months of summer, shorter winter and spring in Northern hemisphere by 2100, study claims

Warming World

Six months of summer, shorter winter and spring in Northern hemisphere by 2100, study claims

Mar 11, 2021
Night side of tidally-locked super-Earth LHS 3844b may be littered with volcanoes, study claims

Volcanic Exoplanet

Night side of tidally-locked super-Earth LHS 3844b may be littered with volcanoes, study claims

Mar 05, 2021