TCL has launched the P725 TV series in India. The company claims the product line to be the first television running on Android TV 11 in the country. All the models are 4K HDR LED TVs. The series includes television sets in four different sizes, the base variant being 43-inches, followed by 50-inches, 55-inches, and lastly 65-inches. TCL will be initially releasing only the 65-inch variant in India with the other models slated to release in the upcoming weeks. The largest model has been priced at Rs 89,990 and it will be exclusively sold via Amazon in the country.

The series begins at Rs 41,990 for the 43-inch variant, while the 50-inch option will be sold for Rs 56,990. The second-largest 55-inch TV will be available for Rs 62,990. Buyers can keep the ‘Notify Me’ option open on Amazon now.

All four models have the exact same set of specs and only differ in their sizes. This way users requiring a smaller model will not have to let go of any of the features. The LED-backlit LCD panel comes with a resolution of 4K or 3840 x 2160 pixels and an aspect ratio of 16:9. The display offers a 60Hz refresh rate and gives up to 15 ms input lag. It is going to cover 75 percent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut and supports Dolby Vision.

While the details about the quad-core processor and the dual-core GPU are not known, the TVs will run Android TV 11 operating system. Support for TCL Channel, along with Google Assistant, Google Chromecast, Google Play Store and other streaming sites will be available

Interestingly, the TVs come with a video call camera that can be attached to the top of the TV. with 24W speakers, the P725 series supports Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD. Connectivity for Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band WiFi, HDMI 2.0, USB 3.0, USB 2.0 and HDMI 2.1 are also there.