FP Trending

TCL on Wednesday, 30 June launched its latest 2021 C Series range of smart TVs which includes Mini LED QLED 4K C825, QLED 4K C728, and QLED 4K C725. The new models feature 120 Hz MEMC, IMAX Enhanced, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision IQ, Game Master, Hands-free voice control 2.0, TCL Smart UI, and more.

As per a press release, the new QLED4K C825 TV is equipped with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Vision IQ, 120Hz MEMC, and TCL’s proprietary software algorithm for viewing action-packed content with lesser visual fatigues and enhanced image quality. It also features Game Master, a gaming feature with HDMI 2.1 that enables gamers to play high-quality games without glitches.

It has a 1080P magnetic magic camera which makes online interactions better. Along with a built-in Subwoofer, the C825 TV has IMAX Enhanced certified 2.1integrated ONKYO Soundbar Dolby Atmos. The 55 and 65 inches variants cost Rs 1,14,990 and Rs 1,49,990, respectively.

While the QLED 4K C728 features Game Master backed by HDMI 2.1. It comes with a Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), eARC, and the company’s proprietary software algorithm, for a better gaming experience. It has QLED Display Technology that ensures over 100 percent color volume for an enhanced visual experience.

It also comes with Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision IQ, and Dolby Atmos, 120Hz MEMCa, and offers hands-free voice control for direct voice commands to the TV. It is available in 55, 65 and 75 inch variables, listed at Rs 79,990; Rs 1,02,990 and Rs 1,59,990, respectively.

QLED 4K C725 has a video call camera for Google Duo on the QLED display. It supports MEMC and HDMI 2.1 for an impressive visual experience and comes with Dolby Vision, AiPQ Engine, HDR 10+ technology, and 4K resolution. It is integrated with ONKYO certified soundbar with Dolby Atmos and offers hands-free voice control 2.0 for the purpose of faster voice recognition.

Its Quick Panel allows users to hit the shortcut button and select from their most frequently used apps. It is available in 50, 55 and 65 inches variants and can be bought at Rs 64,990, Rs 72,990, Rs 99,999, respectively.