Friday, June 19, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

TCL launches a range of new 4K and 8K QLED TVs in India at starting price of Rs 45,990

TCL's latest 8K QLED X915 Android TV comes with a pop-up camera which ascends and descends automatically when prompted by the user.


FP TrendingJun 19, 2020 09:34:36 IST

TCL Electronics has launched a range of new QLED TVs in India at a starting price of Rs 45,990.

The new TV range includes C715, C815, and X915 with different screen sizes ranging from 50-inches to 75-inches.

TCL's latest 8K QLED X915 Android TV comes with a pop-up camera which ascends and descends automatically when prompted by the user.  The 75-inch television set is available with Dolby vision ultra-vivid imaging. It is priced at Rs 2,99,990. TCL says that the TV is the first 8K QLED of its kind in India.

TCL launches a range of new 4K and 8K QLED TVs in India at starting price of Rs 45,990

TCL 8K QLED X915 Android TV

TCL's 4K QLED additions which include C815 and C715, features the world-leading Quantum Dot Display technology.

As per the company, Quantum Dots, when struck by light, will emit the most finely-tuned RMB colors, helping the TV display billions of colors, reproduce 100 percent DCI-P3, and maintain a longer lifespan of the display up to 60,000 hours.

The most affordable TV launched by TCL is the C715 which is available at a price of Rs 45,990 for the entry 50-inch 4K QLED variant.

The 55-inch 4K QLED model comes at Rs 55,990, while the 65-inch is priced at Rs 79,990.

The C815 premium 4K QLED TV with a built-in subwoofer is being sold at a starting price of Rs 69,990 for a 55-inch TV.

The 65-inch C815 premium 4K QLED model is priced at Rs 99,990, and a 75-inch model is available for Rs 1,49,990.

Apart from these features, all the latest televisions by TCL are powered by Hands-Free voice control and a separate Onkyo soundbar with IMAX Enhanced, DTS, and Dolby Atmos immersive audio for premium audio output.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Realme Smart TV 43 Review

Realme Smart TV 43 Review: A good budget TV that gets several things right, if not all

Jun 10, 2020
Realme Smart TV 43 Review: A good budget TV that gets several things right, if not all
Vu launches four Ultra 4K TV models in India with parental control at a starting price of Rs 25,999

Vu Ultra 4K TV

Vu launches four Ultra 4K TV models in India with parental control at a starting price of Rs 25,999

Jun 10, 2020
Realme Smart TV to go on sale today 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com

Realme Smart TV

Realme Smart TV to go on sale today 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com

Jun 09, 2020
Nokia Smart TV 43-inch model with built-in Chromecast launched in India at Rs 31,999

Nokia smart TV

Nokia Smart TV 43-inch model with built-in Chromecast launched in India at Rs 31,999

Jun 04, 2020
OnePlus' new 'affordable' smart TV series' starting price will be below Rs 20,000, company hints

OnePlus TV

OnePlus' new 'affordable' smart TV series' starting price will be below Rs 20,000, company hints

Jun 09, 2020
Samsung launches new Smart TV range starting at Rs 14,490, Frame TV 2020 starting at Rs 74,990

Samsung TV

Samsung launches new Smart TV range starting at Rs 14,490, Frame TV 2020 starting at Rs 74,990

Jun 17, 2020

science

Mutation in SARS-CoV-2 ramps up ability to infect cells, makes it more stable: Scripps study

SARS-CoV-2 Virus

Mutation in SARS-CoV-2 ramps up ability to infect cells, makes it more stable: Scripps study

Jun 18, 2020
Complex landscapes made land animals smarter than their aquatic ancestors: Study

Evolution of Life

Complex landscapes made land animals smarter than their aquatic ancestors: Study

Jun 17, 2020
There are around six billion Earth-like planets in the Milky Way galaxy, say scientists

planets

There are around six billion Earth-like planets in the Milky Way galaxy, say scientists

Jun 17, 2020
Giant tortoises who helped save their species from the brink of extinction, released on Galapagos Islands

tortoises

Giant tortoises who helped save their species from the brink of extinction, released on Galapagos Islands

Jun 17, 2020