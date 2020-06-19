FP Trending

TCL Electronics has launched a range of new QLED TVs in India at a starting price of Rs 45,990.

The new TV range includes C715, C815, and X915 with different screen sizes ranging from 50-inches to 75-inches.

TCL's latest 8K QLED X915 Android TV comes with a pop-up camera which ascends and descends automatically when prompted by the user. The 75-inch television set is available with Dolby vision ultra-vivid imaging. It is priced at Rs 2,99,990. TCL says that the TV is the first 8K QLED of its kind in India.

TCL's 4K QLED additions which include C815 and C715, features the world-leading Quantum Dot Display technology.

As per the company, Quantum Dots, when struck by light, will emit the most finely-tuned RMB colors, helping the TV display billions of colors, reproduce 100 percent DCI-P3, and maintain a longer lifespan of the display up to 60,000 hours.

The most affordable TV launched by TCL is the C715 which is available at a price of Rs 45,990 for the entry 50-inch 4K QLED variant.

The 55-inch 4K QLED model comes at Rs 55,990, while the 65-inch is priced at Rs 79,990.

The C815 premium 4K QLED TV with a built-in subwoofer is being sold at a starting price of Rs 69,990 for a 55-inch TV.

The 65-inch C815 premium 4K QLED model is priced at Rs 99,990, and a 75-inch model is available for Rs 1,49,990.

Apart from these features, all the latest televisions by TCL are powered by Hands-Free voice control and a separate Onkyo soundbar with IMAX Enhanced, DTS, and Dolby Atmos immersive audio for premium audio output.