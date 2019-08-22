tech2 News Staff

Tata Sky Broadband is now offering extra validity on its existing plans in an effort to swing customers its way.

The earlier 12-month plans being offered by Tata Sky are now set to have up to an additional three to six months of usage free of charge. Currently, Tata Sky Broadband services are available in 21 cities of India.

As per the newly revised plans, first spotted by TelecomTalk, users in Jodhpur will people get free 12 months of additional usage on 18-month plans and this particular benefit is not available in any other city.

Bengaluru, Chennai, Pimpri Chinchwad and Pune will be getting an additional three months of free extra usage on paying for 12 months. Users in Hyderabad will be getting six months of free usage on paying for 12 months while users in Lucknow will get five months of extra usage.

This extra validity is available for fixed as well as unlimited data plans. Tata Sky is delivering speeds of up to 100 Mbps without any FUP (fair usage policy) limit although the prices of the plans vary according to the city.

For finding out what kind of plans Tata Sky has for your city you can head here.

