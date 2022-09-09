Friday, September 09, 2022Back to
Tata in talks with Taiwanese company Wistron to manufacture iPhone 14 series in India

The Tata Group is planning to get into the electronics manufacturing business it seems. They are planning to enter into a partnership with Wistron Corp to make the iPhone 14 series in India.


FP StaffSep 09, 2022 15:32:46 IST

Long before Apple launched the iPhone 14 series, it was being revealed that Apple will be moving a bulk of the production of the iPhone 14 series to India, where factories controlled, owned and operated by Foxconn and Wistron Corp.

Just days after the iPhone 14 series was launched globally, we’re learning that the Tata group is in discussions with Taiwanese smartphone manufacturing giant Wistron. They are also in talks to with several Taiwanese suppliers who service Apple Inc.

Apple had announced that it will be moving a majority of its production facilities away from China, mainly due to the frequent lockdowns, and its tensions with Taiwan where most of Apple’s components, including SoCs are made. Following Apple, Google also made a similar announcement

Tata is in discussions with Wistron to establish an electronics manufacturing joint venture plant and assemble the iPhone.

In India, the Tata Group is a well-known and trusted brand. The company manufactures salt, automobiles, electric vehicles, and even software. Tata’s subsidiary Infiniti Retail also owns Croma, a leading retail chain of consumer electronics items.

If Tata begins manufacturing the iPhone in India, the company will establish itself as a new force in technology manufacturing. Tata may also be the first Indian company to manufacture the iPhone in India. Not only would this benefit the company, but it would also benefit India, as the country is encouraging global companies to manufacture in India and export to other countries.

The Tata Group intends to leverage Wistron’s expertise in product development, supply chain, and assembly. The deal’s structure and details, such as shareholdings, have yet to be finalised. Tata may purchase some equity in Wistron’s India operations. Alternatively, Tata could also set up a new assembly plant. There is also the possibility that the company will be interested in both options. 

It is unclear whether Apple is aware of the Tata Group’s discussions with Wistron, as the company has stringent quality control measures in place for its product assembly.

