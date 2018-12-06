tech2 News Staff

Before Tata Motors launches the hotly anticipated Harrier in India in January, the specifications of the SUV are out and there are a lot of numbers to crunch here.

Based on the company's Impact Design 2.0 philosophy, the Tata Harrier SUV is engineered on the new Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced Architecture (OMEGA), which is derived from Land Rover's D8 architecture and developed in collaboration with Jaguar Land Rover.

At the front, the SUV gets a dual tone bumper with chrome guards, xenon HID projector headlamps and dual function LED DRLs with turn indicators. The SUV in Orange colour has flared wheel arches that house 5-spoke alloy wheels.

The Tata Harrier gets a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine that makes 140 PS of maximum power and 350 Nm of torque. All that power is transferred to the front wheels via a six-speed manual transmission. There are three driving modes on offer here - Eco, City and Sport, depending on the terrain you're on. Despite having a front wheel drive system, you do get terrain response modes here with normal, wet and rough modes to select from. This, however, works in tandem with the driving modes and there's no option for drivers to alter that.

On the inside, the Harrier features an oak brown scheme with leather on the steering wheel and the seat upholstery. The dashboard has a soft touch finish with more leather inserts on the door pad.

The SUV also gets an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with eight JBL speakers and a subwoofer. The infotainment system currently does not either Apple CarPlay or Android Auto but Tata claims to make it available soon after launch. The Harrier also features fully automatic temperature control with HVAC, rear AC vents, push-button start, an eight-way adjustable driver seat and other features like the cooled storage box.

In terms of safety, there are six airbags and advanced electronic stability program (ESP) with added functionalities such as – ABS with EBD, Electronic Traction Control, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Hold Control, Hill Descent Control, Brake Disc Wiping and Hydraulic Brake Assist.

The Harrier is likely to be priced between Rs 16-21 lakh on-road and will be available in four variants. At that price, the SUV will take on the Mahindra XUV 500, Jeep Compass and Hyundai Creta.

Here are more juicy (because orange) images of the Tata Harrier