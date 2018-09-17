Monday, September 17, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 17 September, 2018 17:59 IST

Tata Communications sets up a cybersecurity lab at Sastra University in Tamil Nadu

The cybersecurity lab was inaugurated at Shanmugha Arts, Science, Technology and Research Academy (SASTRA).

Tata Communications on 17 September said it has set up a specialised cybersecurity lab at the Sastra Deemed University in Tamil Nadu.

The cybersecurity lab was inaugurated at the Shanmugha Arts, Science, Technology and Research Academy (SASTRA) on 15 September, a Tata Communications statement said.

Representational image.

Representational image.

"Tata Communications and SASTRA have built a curriculum in cybersecurity with a focus on training, developing and strengthening the practical application of cybersecurity, encompassing the process and technology elements of cyber threat detection and mitigation," it said.

The course curriculum is being developed in partnership with Tata Communications' senior cybersecurity engineering team, it added.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends

also see

cybersecurity

Building up strong cybersecurity in organisations: It's all about looking inside

Sep 14, 2018

Android vulnerability

Android devices not running latest 9 Pie OS can be tracked using apps: Report

Sep 06, 2018

NewsTracker

RBI imposes Rs 1 cr fine on Union Bank of India for delay in fraud detection, reporting

Sep 07, 2018

Digital Privacy

Many governments ignore their duty to protect online encryption: UNHRC expert

Sep 11, 2018

NewsTracker

Tata Global Beverages restructures overseas operations, exits sub scale markets to focus on core markets

Sep 10, 2018

NewsTracker

Infosys to expand in Southeast Asia with Temasek joint venture; to have majority stake in Singapore venture

Sep 07, 2018

science

Genetics

Researchers make a massive map of changes that our brain undergoes as an infant

Sep 15, 2018

Microrobotics

Engineers create robots that fly like insects, possibly advancing drone technology

Sep 15, 2018

ISRO Launch

ISRO's fully-commercial PSLV satellite launch on Sunday: All you need to know

Sep 15, 2018

Global Climate Action Summit closes with more optimism than despair this year

Sep 15, 2018