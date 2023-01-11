Wednesday, January 11, 2023Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Elon Musk, who? Taliban unveils Afghanistan’s first indigenously developed ‘supercar’ named Mada 9

ENTOP’s Mada 9, the supercar that the Taliban unveiled in Afghanistan, uses an engine from Toyota. However, there will be an electric version soon, said Taliban officials


FP StaffJan 11, 2023 17:12:25 IST

In a rather Kafkaesque moment for most people in Afghanistan, the Taliban leadership unveiled the country’s first indigenously developed and produced ‘supercar’. Of all the people in the extremist group in control of Afghanistan, the Taliban’s minister for Higher Education, Abdul Baqi Haqqani unveiled the Mada 9 prototype supercar, developed and made by a company called ENTOP.

Elon Musk, who_ Taliban unveils Afghanistan’s first indigenously developed ‘supercar’ named Mada 9 (3)

The prototype, which looks very sleek and aggressive, was built over a period of 5 years by a team of 30 engineers at the ENTOP and Kabul’s Afghanistan Technical Vocational Institute. 

The prototype is currently powered by a modified Toyota engine. The Head of ATVI Ghulam Haidar Shahamat told Afghanistan’s TOLO News that the Toyota Corolla engine has been modified in such a way that ‘if you increase the speed, its powerful enough to take it,’ but claimed ENTOP intends to install an electric powertrain in the Mada 9 at a later date.

At the unveiling, Haqqani gave an impassioned speech at the car’s unveiling at ENTOP headquarters, extolling the scientific values of Afghanistan and claiming the car was proof of the regime’s commitment to providing ‘religious and modern sciences for its people’.

Elon Musk, who_ Taliban unveils Afghanistan’s first indigenously developed ‘supercar’ named Mada 9 (4)

Meanwhile, ENTOP’s CEO, Mohammad Riza Ahmadi told TOLO News that he hoped the supercar would ‘convey the value of knowledge to the people’ and help to boost Afghanistan’s image on the world stage. “It will start its journey in Afghanistan and will one day maybe go international,” he told TOLO News reporters. 

Elon Musk, who_ Taliban unveils Afghanistan’s first indigenously developed ‘supercar’ named Mada 9 (2)

A tweet posted by Ahmadi on New Year’s Eve, read “I thank God very much that I was able to finish the construction of Afghanistan’s first car.” 

Elon Musk, who_ Taliban unveils Afghanistan’s first indigenously developed ‘supercar’ named Mada 9 (1)

“I would like to thank the great national businessmen and the dear people of Afghanistan who stood by my side during this time.”

Its capabilities on the road remain to be seen – the vehicle is immobile in almost all footage circulating on social media, and ENTOP has not released any performance data whatsoever.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid proudly posted images of the car on social media and said its construction was an ‘honour’ for the whole country.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

God of War Ragnarok Review

God of War Ragnarok Review

A Game Failed by its Developers : Overwatch 2

A Game Failed by its Developers : Overwatch 2

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Aid groups say Afghans will die because of ban on women in NGOs

Dec 30, 2022
Aid groups say Afghans will die because of ban on women in NGOs
Afghanistan: Taliban allows education for girls up to Class 6, but with THIS condition

NewsTracker

Afghanistan: Taliban allows education for girls up to Class 6, but with THIS condition

Jan 10, 2023
UK comes in rescue for Afghan women, offers free courses after Taliban university ban

NewsTracker

UK comes in rescue for Afghan women, offers free courses after Taliban university ban

Dec 29, 2022
Afghan women athletes barred from play, fear Taliban threats

NewsTracker

Afghan women athletes barred from play, fear Taliban threats

Jan 11, 2023
Amid Taliban’s order on women’s varsity ban, Afghanistan male professor tears his diploma on live TV

NewsTracker

Amid Taliban’s order on women’s varsity ban, Afghanistan male professor tears his diploma on live TV

Dec 28, 2022
UN won't halt aid to Afghanistan despite ban on women in NGOs

NewsTracker

UN won't halt aid to Afghanistan despite ban on women in NGOs

Dec 30, 2022

science

Watch: NASA shares images of the ‘Winter Wonderland’ Mars becomes as temperatures dip 123 degrees below zero

NASA

Watch: NASA shares images of the ‘Winter Wonderland’ Mars becomes as temperatures dip 123 degrees below zero

Dec 28, 2022
Elon Musk's Neuralink: Two neurosurgeons weigh in on the feasibility of Musk's brain implant and its potential

Neuralink

Elon Musk's Neuralink: Two neurosurgeons weigh in on the feasibility of Musk's brain implant and its potential

Dec 05, 2022
What is Neurotechnology and Brain-Computer Interface, the tech that Elon Musk’s Neuralink uses?

Neuralink

What is Neurotechnology and Brain-Computer Interface, the tech that Elon Musk’s Neuralink uses?

Dec 01, 2022
SpaceX inches closer to an orbital launch attempt,  test-fires its Super Heavy rocket for its longest duration

SpaceX

SpaceX inches closer to an orbital launch attempt,  test-fires its Super Heavy rocket for its longest duration

Nov 30, 2022