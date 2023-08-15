Taking Flight: NASA begins testing its first rocket that is supposed to launch from a different planet

NASA’s Perseverance rover has been hard at work collecting samples of rocks from Mars, carefully stashing them on the planet’s dusty surface. At the same time, NASA engineers are busy developing a rocket that can launch from another world – a crucial step in the intricate process of bringing these samples back.

The group in charge of the Mars Ascent Vehicle (MAV) has been putting its rocket motors to the test in a chamber that mimics the chilly temperatures of the Red Planet. This recent trial involved both the first and second-stage solid rocket motors, according to NASA.

An unorthodox flight

The successful testing of these motors is a significant step forward. As Benjamin Davis, MAV propulsion manager at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, explains, “This test shows that our nation has the capability to create a launch vehicle that is light enough to reach Mars and robust enough to put a collection of samples into orbit for the journey back to Earth. The hardware is giving us the green light to move ahead with development.”

The Mars Sample Return mission is one of NASA’s most intricate endeavours. It entails a fleet of spacecraft, including an orbiter, a lander, two helicopters, and a groundbreaking rocket that will launch from the surface of Mars.

MAV – Mars Ascent Vehicle to the rescue

The MAV, in particular, is a two-stage rocket equipped with solid rocket motors – SRM1 and SRM2. SRM1 will propel the MAV away from Mars’ surface, while SRM2 will give the rocket’s second stage the spin it needs to place a container holding the samples in orbit around Mars. This way, the samples can be collected by the Earth Return Orbiter.

To put MAV to the test, the team used development motors to fine-tune their designs before starting work on the actual rockets. The SRM2 development motor was put through its paces on March 29 at the Northrop Grumman facility, while SRM1 underwent testing on April 7 at Edwards Air Force Base in California.

During the test, the supersonic split line nozzle reached a level of technology readiness that corresponds to the sixth stage on NASA’s scale. However, further testing is in the cards to ensure the nozzle can withstand the vigorous shaking and vibrations during launch, the vacuum of space, and the extreme temperatures during the MAV’s journey.

For the SRM1 test, the rocket motor was placed in a vacuum chamber set at a frigid -4 degrees Fahrenheit (-20 degrees Celsius) to mimic Mars’ harsh conditions.

When are the samples expected to arrive on Earth?

To ensure the rocket motor could handle the extreme cold, the team designed a special trapped ball nozzle with a supersonic split line, in contrast to a standard gimballing solid rocket motor nozzle which wouldn’t withstand the Martian environment. Nozzles are crucial components in rocket engines, shaping and directing the flow of hot gases to generate thrust.

Anticipated to arrive on Earth in the early 2030s, the Mars samples have encountered challenges. The mission’s budget has been exceeded, and potential delays loom. In response, a Senate subcommittee has issued a warning that the mission might be cancelled if NASA doesn’t provide a year-by-year funding plan within the $5.3 billion lifecycle cost specified in the 2022 planetary science Decadal Survey.