Thursday, April 11, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

'TajMahal' spyware detected by Kaspersky Lab stayed hidden for past five years

The TajMahal spyware consisted of 80 malicious modules that enabled a wide range of attacks on victims.

tech2 News StaffApr 11, 2019 17:20:56 IST

Security researchers at Kaspersky Lab have identified a new sophisticated spyware framework, dubbed as 'TajMahal'. It consists of 80 malicious and distinct modules capable of carrying out various attack scenarios using different tools. The spyware has been operational since the past five years and so far, only one victim has been identified.

TajMahal spyware detected by Kaspersky Lab stayed hidden for past five years

Representative image. Image: Reuters.

Kaspersky Lab detected the attack on a “diplomatic organisation” in a Central Asian country. The security research firm has decided not to reveal the country. TajMahal is a newly discovered Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) framework that has been apparently active for the last five years. An APT is a form of an attack on a system or network where the attacker or a group successfully gains unauthorised and sometimes unrestricted access. The malicious code or malware stays dormant and undetected for an extended period of time. Such type of attacks are usually carried out against big enterprises and sometimes can also have political motivations.

A report posted by Kaspersky Lab states that TajMahal’s APT consisted of two primary parts including Tokyo and Yokohama. Tokyo forms the back door of the system to deliver the second stage of the malware. Yokohama is the main weapon payload that packs all the malicious plugins to attack the system or network. It’s activated when the second stage of attack is initiated.

There are many things it’s capable of including stealing cookies, intercepting documents from the print queue, collecting data about the victim, recording and taking screenshots of VoIP calls, stealing optical disc images made by the victim and indexing files even from external drives and potentially stealing specific files when they are detected again.

"TajMahal is an extremely rare, technically advanced and sophisticated framework, which includes a number of interesting features we have not previously seen in any other APT activity. Coupled with the fact that this APT has a completely new code base—there are no code similarities with other known APTs and malware—we consider TajMahal to be special and intriguing", said Kaspersky security researcher Alexey Shulmin during an interview with Wired.

Kaspersky Lab says that its products are capable of detecting TajMahal and the threat was initially discovered using its own “automatic heuristic technologies”. However, as a home or personal user, you don’t really need to worry about an APT attack.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Andhra Pradesh edition: Nadendla Manohar of Jana Sena Party tells Firstpost his party will start new age of politics


Top Stories

latest videos

Private video

Private video

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

How to Record Gameplay | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 2

How to Record Gameplay | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 2

Who will keep Facebook in check?

Who will keep Facebook in check?

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream


also see

Global cyberespionage campaign affecting over 350 victims in 40 countries exposed

Jun 05, 2013
Global cyberespionage campaign affecting over 350 victims in 40 countries exposed
Spammers stepped up their activity in February 2013: Kaspersky Lab

Spammers stepped up their activity in February 2013: Kaspersky Lab

Mar 22, 2013
New Skype malware mines Bitcoins for cyber criminals

New Skype malware mines Bitcoins for cyber criminals

Apr 06, 2013
Researchers discover 'most sophisticated Android Trojan'

Researchers discover 'most sophisticated Android Trojan'

Jun 08, 2013
Researchers identify malware that abuses Adobe Reader's PDF exploit

Researchers identify malware that abuses Adobe Reader's PDF exploit

Feb 28, 2013
Duqu attackers wiped Linux C&C servers

Duqu attackers wiped Linux C&C servers

Dec 01, 2011

science

World Parkinson’s Day: The second most common age-related neurodegenerative illness

World Parkinson's Day

World Parkinson’s Day: The second most common age-related neurodegenerative illness

Apr 11, 2019
Welcome to the family Homo luzonensis: Dig finds new species of early human

Ancient Humans

Welcome to the family Homo luzonensis: Dig finds new species of early human

Apr 11, 2019
Meet Katie Bouman, the scientist whose algorithm helped image the first black hole

Black Holes

Meet Katie Bouman, the scientist whose algorithm helped image the first black hole

Apr 11, 2019
Israel's Beresheet spacecraft gears up for its historic moon landing 12 April

Moon Missions

Israel's Beresheet spacecraft gears up for its historic moon landing 12 April

Apr 11, 2019