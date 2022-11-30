FP Staff

One of the oldest and most prestigious esports tournament competitions, not only in India, but in all of Asia, the Taiwan Excellence Gaming Cup (TEGC) was organised on November 26 in Mumbai’s Infiniti Mall. The event was back in its physical setting after a gap of two years.

With over 23,725 registrations across titles like Valorant, WCC3, Pokémon Unite and CS:GO, saying that the competition this time around was intensive and nerve-wracking would be an understatement.

The qualifiers from September 26 to November 13 gave us the top contenders. Finally, the prize pool of Rs 12 lakh was split among the winning teams Gods Reign (Winner) and Revenent Esports (1st Runner-up) for Pokémon Unite, teams Firedup Gaming (Winner) and Kingpins (1st Runner-up) for CS:GO, Team Valor (Winner) for Valorant and Bhoi Tejaskumar Hasmukhbhai (Winner) for WCC3. Popular esports athletes & influencers Sid Joshi, Aman Jain and Yash Soni also became a part of the mega event.

The energy at the on-ground event was phenomenal, gaming enthusiasts from across the country gathered to witness the battlefield. For many, this was the first time to have a real-life experience of watching the gaming extravaganza.

They interacted with Taiwanese brands and got a first-hand experience of the most advanced gaming gadgets, consoles and accessories. These brands were AIFA, AORUS, Cooler Master, CyberPower, D-Link, Ipevo, MSI, Optoma, Predator, Republic Of Gamers, Thermaltake, Tokuyo, XPG, Zowie and Zyxel. They displayed their world-class tech products and gaming devices at the finale and left no stone unturned in making a statement. An array of engagement activities were also organized to enhance audience participation and interaction. The gaming cup was also live-streamed on Facebook, YouTube, Loco and Rooter.

eSports is not bound to urban gamers in India anymore – it has grown to become a lifestyle choice. Gamers don’t just play, they aspire to make a career as professional gamers. They like to stay abreast with everything revolving around e-sports. According to a recent FICCI and Ernst & Young Media and Entertainment Report, the number of eSports players doubled from 300,000 in 2020 to 600,000 in 2021, and eSports revenue grew by 29% from INR 7.5 billion in 2020 to INR 9.7 billion in 2021.

The report also suggests that this growth is expected to continue, with the number of esports players reaching one million in 2022. Citing this growth trajectory, the major tech brands are also coming up with advanced technology and gear to support the hopes and aspirations of these enthusiasts.

Speaking about the campaign, Director Edison Po-yi Hsu, Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC) Liaison Office in Mumbai, said, “From past couple of years we have been noticing an upward trajectory in the trend and the number of registrations we get for the gaming cup is the evidence of its popularity. Esports in India has become a lifestyle now, especially for the younger generation, they are making a name for themselves in the gaming world. I feel fortunate to be a part of this growth. And, I think TEGC has played a crucial role in making esports so popular in India. We will continue to cater to the gamers of this country.”