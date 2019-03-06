Wednesday, March 06, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

T-Mobile executives spent $195,000 at Trump Hotel since Sprint merger annoucement

The Washington Post reported that T-Mobile executives had reserved at least 52 nights at the hotel.

Reuters Mar 06, 2019 10:15:07 IST

T-Mobile Us Inc’s chief executive, John Legere, and other company leaders have spent $195,000 on hotel stays and other expenses at the Trump International Hotel in Washington since the company sought approval for a $26 billion merger with Sprint last April, documents released on 5 March show.

A smartphones with Sprint logo are seen in front of a screen projection of T-mobile logo, in this picture illustration taken April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration - RC13AFE1B730

A smartphones with Sprint logo are seen in front of a screen projection of T-mobile logo. Reuters

The company disclosed the expenses in a letter after Senator Elizabeth Warren and Representative Pramila Jayapal, both Democrats, sent letters to leaders of the Trump Organization and T-Mobile last month after reports that T-Mobile executives started regularly using the Trump hotel. Photos of Legere, who regularly stays at the hotel, began appearing on social media sites, with him wearing his customary pink T-Mobile-themed attire.

After questions were raised about the Trump hotel stays, Legere posted a photo of himself from another prominent Washington hotel.

The company said in a 21 February letter that the $195,000 included costs for “meeting space, catering, business center services, audio/visual equipment rental, lodging, meals, taxes and other incidental expenses.”

The Democrats said the hotel stays “raise questions about whether T-Mobile is attempting to curry favor with the President, who has not fully divested from his financial interests, via their numerous and expensive stays in the Trump Hotel.”

The Washington Post reported that T-Mobile executives had reserved at least 52 nights at the hotel since the merger announcement, dramatically boosting the company’s use of the hotel.

The company said the Trump hotel expenses were just 14 percent of its total spent at Washington area hotels during that period.

“While we understand that staying at Trump properties might be viewed positively by some and negatively by others, we are confident that the relevant agencies address the questions before them on the merits,” said Anthony Russo, T-Mobile USA’s vice president for federal legislative affairs.

The Justice Department and the Federal Communications Commission are still reviewing the proposed deal to combined the third- and fourth-largest wireless carriers.

Trump and Legere feuded publicly in 2015. Legere complained about a street drummer outside a Trump hotel, which prompted Trump to call T Mobile’s service “terrible” in a tweet.

Legere said in his letter to the Democrats that he has stayed at Trump properties in Chicago, New York, and Washington and said the Washington hotel “is located close by my company office ... and the Department of Justice.”

Last month, nine senators, including Warren, urged regulators to reject the merger.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

Private video

Private video
Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019

Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019
Lenovo Z5 Series First Look | MWC 2019

Lenovo Z5 Series First Look | MWC 2019
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Unboxing
All About Grenades | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 4

All About Grenades | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 4
Smartphone with a 18,000 mAh battery: First Look | MWC 2019

Smartphone with a 18,000 mAh battery: First Look | MWC 2019
Nubia Alpha Smartwatch First Look | MWC 2019

Nubia Alpha Smartwatch First Look | MWC 2019
Microsoft HoloLens 2 First Look | MWC 2019

Microsoft HoloLens 2 First Look | MWC 2019
National Science Day, shark & turtle conservation & Bandipur forest fire | This Week in Science

National Science Day, shark & turtle conservation & Bandipur forest fire | This Week in Science
LG G8 ThinQ First Look | MWC 2019

LG G8 ThinQ First Look | MWC 2019

also see

Huawei

Huawei units plead not guilty to trade secret theft charges, trail set for 2020

Mar 01, 2019

science

Moon Mission

Israel's first spacecraft to the Moon beams back selfie with Earth in the distance

Mar 06, 2019

Poaching War

WWF could be guilty of torturing and killing civilians in war against poaching

Mar 05, 2019

Delhi's Toxic Air

Delhi has world's most polluted air, 15 of 20 most toxic cities in India: Greenpeace

Mar 05, 2019

Medical Tech

New wireless sensors monitor sick babies, lets parents cuddle them at the same time

Mar 05, 2019