Saturday, August 25, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 25 August, 2018 12:53 IST

T-Mobile discovers security breach, may have affected over 2 million users' data

The cyber-security team found and shut down unauthorized access to certain information on 20 August.

T-Mobile US Inc and its unit Metro PCS informed customers on Thursday about a potential security breach that was discovered and shut down by the company.

The cyber-security team found and shut down unauthorized access to certain information on 20 August, and reported the matter to authorities, T-Mobile said in a statement on its website.

A sign for a T-Mobile store is seen in Manhattan, New York, U.S., April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A sign for a T-Mobile store is seen in Manhattan, New York, U.S., April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

No financial data, social security numbers or passwords were compromised, but other personal information like name, email-id, phone number, zip code, account number or type (postpaid or prepaid) may have been exposed, the company said.

No financial data, social security numbers or passwords were compromised, but other personal information like name, email-id, phone number, zip code, account number or type (postpaid or prepaid) may have been exposed, the company said.

About 3 percent of T-mobile's 77 million customers could have been affected, a company spokesperson told technology news website Motherboard.

T-Mobile did not respond to Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

tags


Asian Games 2018: 'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh remembers his summer of 1958, historic Rome miss and more


Top Stories

latest videos

Why most trolls are Men, Psychologists explain

Why most trolls are Men, Psychologists explain
Raksha Bandhan 2018: Last minute gift ideas

Raksha Bandhan 2018: Last minute gift ideas
Deleted video

Deleted video
POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis

POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis
AMA On POCOPHONE F1

AMA On POCOPHONE F1
Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone

Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions
3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App

3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App
A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science
Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

also see

Aadhaar

Court asks Centre, UIDAI to respond to plea seeking damages due to Aadhaar leaks

Aug 21, 2018

5G

Sprint partners with LG to launch 5G smartphone in first half of 2019 in US

Aug 15, 2018

science

Geology

Newly-discovered mineral found in Siberian meteorite is like nothing on Earth

Aug 25, 2018

Consumer Tech

The solid-state lithium-ion battery vying to make consumer tech a whole lot safer

Aug 25, 2018

Penguins

The first Humboldt penguin chick born in India dies prematurely at Mumbai zoo

Aug 25, 2018

Human Evolution

Prehistoric fossil of woman shows parentage from two extinct species of humans

Aug 25, 2018