Taiwanese technology company Synology on 26 September launched "Surveillance Station 8.2" — a new security camera app — that turns a phone into an IP camera.

The revamped disk station (DS) offers higher performance, along with the addition of IP speakers to the hardware support list, the company said in a statement.

"With the combination of live camera and the brand new disk station cam, 'Surveillance Station' has entered a mobile era of transforming the phone into a security camera and having its video recordings accessible by DS cam" said Ivan Chang, Product Manager at Synology Inc.

"Features like smart time lapse, dual authentication and support for IP speakers make 'Surveillance Station' the project-ready solution," Chang added.

The app is currently available at Apple Store and will be released on Google Play Store in October.