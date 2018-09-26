Wednesday, September 26, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 26 September, 2018 15:40 IST

Synology launches security camera app that turns a phone into an IP camera

The app is currently available at Apple Store and will be released on Google Play Store in October.

Taiwanese technology company Synology on 26 September launched "Surveillance Station 8.2 a new security camera app  that turns a phone into an IP camera.

The revamped disk station (DS) offers higher performance, along with the addition of IP speakers to the hardware support list, the company said in a statement.

Synology Surveillance

Synology Surveillance Station 8.2

"With the combination of live camera and the brand new disk station cam, 'Surveillance Station' has entered a mobile era of transforming the phone into a security camera and having its video recordings accessible by DS cam" said Ivan Chang, Product Manager at Synology Inc.

"Features like smart time lapse, dual authentication and support for IP speakers make 'Surveillance Station' the project-ready solution," Chang added.

The app is currently available at Apple Store and will be released on Google Play Store in October.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions

Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions
6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji
A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease

A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease
Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained

also see

Google Neighbourly

Google Neighbourly now present in 5 more cities to answer your hyperlocal queries

Sep 12, 2018

Gboard

Google finally adds ‘Minis’ selfie stickers to the Gboard app for Android

Sep 15, 2018

Apple X Shazam

Apple finally completes the acquisition of popular music recognition app Shazam

Sep 24, 2018

NewsTracker

Cabinet approves new telecom policy aimed to attract $100 billion investment

Sep 26, 2018

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market osteoporosis drug; to be manufactured in co's Ahmedabad unit

Sep 13, 2018

Applications

Here are 6 alternatives to Apple's Memoji helping you create your virtual avatar

Sep 20, 2018

science

NASA Opportunity

NASA's silent Opportunity rover spotted by Mars Orbiter after storm subsided

Sep 26, 2018

Space

NASA's Cassini discovers giant dust storms raging on Saturn's moon Titan's equator

Sep 26, 2018

Space

Some of our system's youngest orbiting asteroids discovered in the asteroid belt

Sep 26, 2018

Flood Forecasting

Google uses its AI to predict floods in India to warn and better prepare users

Sep 25, 2018