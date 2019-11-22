Friday, November 22, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Swiss software group Avaloq hires banks for 2020 sale or IPO - sources

ZURICH/FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Private equity group Warburg Pincus is working with Goldman Sachs and Barclays on the planned 2020 sale or initial public offering of Swiss banking software company Avaloq, people close to the matter said. The buyout group, which owns 45% of Avaloq, is expected to launch an auction in the first quarter of 2020.


ReutersNov 22, 2019 00:17:12 IST

Swiss software group Avaloq hires banks for 2020 sale or IPO - sources

ZURICH/FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Private equity group Warburg Pincus is working with Goldman Sachs and Barclays on the planned 2020 sale or initial public offering of Swiss banking software company Avaloq, people close to the matter said.

The buyout group, which owns 45% of Avaloq, is expected to launch an auction in the first quarter of 2020. Avaloq founder Francisco Fernandez, management and employees also hold shares in the company.

Warburg Pincus, Avaloq and the banks declined to comment.

Avaloq Chief Executive Juerg Hunziger had said this year that the company was preparing for an IPO or sale within the next two to four years.

Avaloq, founded in 1985 as BZ Informatik, supplies software for financial institutions such as Barclays, BBVA , Deutsche Bank , HSBC Rothschild , Societe Generale and Vontobel . Its software programmes manage $4.5 trillion in client money.

In the first half of 2019, Avaloq reported a 5% year-on-year increase in revenues as well as core earnings, to 288 million francs in sales and adjusted EBITDA of 38 million.

Larger and more profitable rival Temenos trades at 25 times its expected core earnings.

(Reporting by Oliver Hirt and Arno Schuetze. Editing by Jane Merriman)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

'Lion King' lifts Disney earnings as streaming costs stay under budget

Nov 08, 2019
'Lion King' lifts Disney earnings as streaming costs stay under budget
Mood of Japan manufacturers at its bleakest since 2013, outlook weak - Reuters Tankan

Newstracker

Mood of Japan manufacturers at its bleakest since 2013, outlook weak - Reuters Tankan

Nov 07, 2019
Italian PM says ArcelorMittal wants mass layoffs; government rejects demand

Newstracker

Italian PM says ArcelorMittal wants mass layoffs; government rejects demand

Nov 07, 2019
Amazon adds Zip Co's buy now, pay later platform to its Australia website

Newstracker

Amazon adds Zip Co's buy now, pay later platform to its Australia website

Nov 07, 2019
Qualcomm's licensing forecast, helped by Apple deal, drives share gains

Newstracker

Qualcomm's licensing forecast, helped by Apple deal, drives share gains

Nov 07, 2019
Acting UAW head to examine 'every inch' of union in scandal's wake

Newstracker

Acting UAW head to examine 'every inch' of union in scandal's wake

Nov 07, 2019

science

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019
Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Black Holes

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Nov 13, 2019
Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019