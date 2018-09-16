Sunday, September 16, 2018 Back to
Reuters 16 September, 2018 11:09 IST

Swiss prosecutors investigating Russian links to World Anti-Doping Agency hack

Swiss prosecutors are investigating whether Russian agents tried to hack the World Anti-Doping Agency, the Office of the Attorney General said on Saturday, broadening the scope of alleged espionage against institutions in Switzerland.

A man walks outside an office of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) in Moscow, Russia, November 10, 2015. A Moscow laboratory used for doping tests has stopped operating after it was closed by the World Anti-Doping Agency, the head of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency Nikita Kamaev said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov - GF20000053169

A man walks outside an office of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) in Moscow, Russia. Reuters

Criminal proceedings were launched in March 2017 on suspicion of political espionage, the OAG said in a statement.

“As part of these proceedings the OAG, in cooperation with the Federal Intelligence Service, was able to identify two individuals,” it said.

“The aforementioned criminal proceedings ...refer to criminal proceedings being conducted by the OAG due to a cyber-attack against the World Anti-Doping Agency,” it added.

The OAG said the individuals concerned were the same pair identified by the Swiss intelligence service which on Friday said it had foiled a Russian plot targeting a Swiss laboratory used to test nerve agents such as Novichok.

The OAG said it would give no further information on the case, which it has not revealed until now.

Swiss media on Saturday said the WADA offices and International Olympic Committee in Lausanne had both been targeted.

Both organisations in recent years have been investigating widespread doping of Russian athletes, which has led to dozens of competitors being banned and the country being barred from international events.

