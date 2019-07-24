Wednesday, July 24, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Swiss data watchdog awaits details on Facebook crypto plan

By John Miller ZURICH (Reuters) - Facebook Inc's Libra cryptocurrency project has not responded to an information request by Switzerland's data privacy watchdog, the authority said on Tuesday, noting it wants more details to help define its oversight role over the U.S. social media company's proposed digital currency

ReutersJul 24, 2019 05:08:52 IST

Swiss data watchdog awaits details on Facebook crypto plan

By John Miller

ZURICH (Reuters) - Facebook Inc's Libra cryptocurrency project has not responded to an information request by Switzerland's data privacy watchdog, the authority said on Tuesday, noting it wants more details to help define its oversight role over the U.S. social media company's proposed digital currency.

Facebook in mid-June announced plans to launch Libra next year as it expands to e-commerce and digital payments. Since then, it has faced scrutiny by politicians, regulators and central bankers around the globe, including over fear that widespread adoption by Facebook's 2.38 billion users could disrupt the financial system and facilitate money laundering.

David Marcus, who oversees Facebook's currency project, said at a U.S. Senate hearing earlier this month he expected the Swiss Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner (FDPIC) to be Libra's privacy regulator. This is because the nonprofit Libra Association, which Facebook had set up to oversee the currency, is based in Geneva.

In a statement, the FDPIC said it sent a letter to the association on July 17 because it had not yet heard from the group about the project.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Among other things, the Swiss data privacy authority said it was expecting Libra to conduct an impact assessment of data protection risks associated with the cryptocurrency, evaluate risks and propose measures to minimize them.

"The FDPIC stated in its letter that as it had not received any indication on what personal data may be processed, the Libra Association should inform it of the current status of the project so that the FDPIC could assess the extent to which its advisory competences and supervisory powers would apply," the watchdog said.

"The FDPIC is currently waiting for the Libra Association to respond to (its) letter of 17 July 2019 and set out their official position."

Marcus had told the U.S. Senate that the association has held talks with the Swiss Financial Markets Supervisory Authority on "an appropriate regulatory framework."

Facebook's handling of data privacy has been the focus of criticism, and the U.S. Federal Trade Commission is set to announce the company's sweeping settlement of allegations it mishandled user privacy and would pay $5 billion, two people briefed on the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

(Reporting by John Miller; editing by David Evans and Richard Chang)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...

Top Stories


Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser


also see

Newstracker

Asia stocks rise, dollar sags as Fed chair sets stage for rate cut

Jul 11, 2019
Asia stocks rise, dollar sags as Fed chair sets stage for rate cut
U.S. oil hits highest in over a month amid Gulf of Mexico storm, Iran tensions

Newstracker

U.S. oil hits highest in over a month amid Gulf of Mexico storm, Iran tensions

Jul 11, 2019
Domestic airfares soar in Indonesia despite government price cap

Newstracker

Domestic airfares soar in Indonesia despite government price cap

Jul 11, 2019
Europe should brace for U.S. tariffs on several fronts - German official

Newstracker

Europe should brace for U.S. tariffs on several fronts - German official

Jul 11, 2019
Six foreign nationals killed as severe weather hits Greece

Newstracker

Six foreign nationals killed as severe weather hits Greece

Jul 11, 2019
Brazil pension overhaul bill wins by resounding margin in lower house

Newstracker

Brazil pension overhaul bill wins by resounding margin in lower house

Jul 11, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Jul 22, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

Jul 22, 2019
Fact check: Was Neil Armstrong's Apollo 11 mission the only time man landed on Moon?

Moon

Fact check: Was Neil Armstrong's Apollo 11 mission the only time man landed on Moon?

Jul 20, 2019
NASA Apollo 9 launch in March 1969 paved the way for humans landing on the Moon 50 years ago

Apollo 9 Anniversary

NASA Apollo 9 launch in March 1969 paved the way for humans landing on the Moon 50 years ago

Jul 20, 2019