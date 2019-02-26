Tuesday, February 26, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Swatch files complaint against Samsung saying its smartwatch faces breach trademark

Swatch alleges unfair competition and use of unfair business practices in the legal complaint.

Reuters Feb 26, 2019 17:28:11 IST

Swatch Group has filed a complaint against Samsung Electronics Co and Samsung Electronics America Inc, saying the two companies infringed upon its trademark on designs for downloadable smartwatch faces.

The Swiss watchmaker said the South Korean companies’ watch faces “bear identical or virtually identical marks” to the trademarks it owns and uses on its brands which include Longines, Omega, Swatch, and Tissot.

The logo of Swiss watchmaker Swatch is pictured on a shop in Geneva, Switzerland, February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse - RC1E88B8A260

The logo of Swiss watchmaker Swatch is pictured on a shop in Geneva, Switzerland. Reuters

“This unabashed copying of the Trademarks can have only one purpose – to trade off the fame, reputation, and goodwill of the Swatch Group Companies’ products and marks built painstakingly over decades,” Swatch Group said in a filing to the US District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Swatch has demanded a trial in the complaint which also alleges unfair competition and unfair business practices and is seeking more than $100 million in damages.

It said it had launched the action in the United States because that was where its trademarks were registered and where apps for Samsung’s Gear Sport, Gear, S3 Classic and Frontier watches could download watch face designs that infringed its trademarks.

“This is a blatant, willful and international violation of our trademarks by Samsung,” a Swatch spokesman said.

“The affected brands are worth billions. Our claim for compensation? Triple digits in millions.”

Samsung declined to comment.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

Nokia 3.2 First Look | MWC 2019

Nokia 3.2 First Look | MWC 2019
Nokia 210 feature phone First Look | MWC 2019

Nokia 210 feature phone First Look | MWC 2019
Nokia 1 Plus First Look | MWC 2019

Nokia 1 Plus First Look | MWC 2019
Five Rear Cameras! Nokia 9 Pureview First Look | MWC 2019

Five Rear Cameras! Nokia 9 Pureview First Look | MWC 2019
Pro Tips with Mortal | Episode 2 | Recoil Control

Pro Tips with Mortal | Episode 2 | Recoil Control
Vivo V15 Pro review: Bohot Hard!

Vivo V15 Pro review: Bohot Hard!
PUBG Mobile Pro Tips with Mortal | 4-Fingers Claw Control | Ep. 1

PUBG Mobile Pro Tips with Mortal | 4-Fingers Claw Control | Ep. 1
Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science

Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science
Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?

Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri

also see

Swatch optimistic as demand increases in Chinese and European markets

Jul 21, 2017

Swatch Group denies working with Apple on iWatch

Jul 25, 2014

Swatch to develop smartwatch called Smart Touch by next summer

Sep 01, 2014

Swatch, Visa launch pay-by-wrist watch venture

Nov 30, 2015

Swatch plans fitness-based touch wristwatch in 2015: CEO

Jul 28, 2014

Swatch unveils Touch Zero One smartwatch, comes with sports and fitness tracking

Mar 03, 2015

science

Sentience

Many animals are self-aware, so maybe its time researchers quit codenaming them

Feb 26, 2019

Health Care

Life Science startups in India are plagued with funding challenges, new report finds

Feb 26, 2019

Space Race

UAE to send its first astronauts to the space station in Sept, colonize Mars by 2117

Feb 26, 2019

Global Warming

Cooling effect of clouds could vanish in warmer world, accelerate climate change

Feb 26, 2019