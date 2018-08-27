Monday, August 27, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 27 August, 2018 14:55 IST

Supreme Court issues notice to Centre and WhatsApp challenging payments service

The plea said that Facebook and Google have appointed Grievance Officers, while WhatsApp has not.

The Supreme Court on 27 August issued a notice to the Centre and messaging service provider WhatsApp after a plea seeking direction to restrain the app from proceeding with its payments systems unless it fully complies with RBI's provisions.

A bench of Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman and Justice Indu Malhotra sought a response from WhatsApp, Law and Justice Ministry, Finance Ministry and Information Technology Ministry within four weeks.

A man poses with a smartphone in front of displayed Whatsapp logo in this illustration September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic - RC1740C10AC0

A man poses with a smartphone in front of displayed Whatsapp logo. Image: Reuters

Advocate Virag Gupta, appearing for the petitioner Centre for Accountability and Systemic Change, contended that the messaging platform does not comply with provision of mandating a Grievance Officer and other laws of India including Know Your Customer (KYC) norms laid down by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The plea said that while companies like Facebook and Google have appointed Grievance Officers for users in India, WhatsApp had not.

In order to make WhatsApp accountable, it must be directed to comply with Indian laws and appoint a Grievance Officer who shall address grievances of the consumers as well as coordinate with investigating agencies, it added.

WhatsApp is a foreign company with no office or servers in India and to run payments service here it is obligated to have its office and payments in India, said the plea.

The advocate said WhatsApp was being allowed to continue with its payments and other services without any checks.

WhatsApp has over 200 million users in India and almost one million people are "testing" WhatsApp's payments service in India, which is the largest base for the Facebook-owned company that has over 1.5 billion users globally, according to the petition.

Every user has a number on WhatsApp but the messaging platform does not have a number through which the users can contact the company for grievance redressal, it added.

tags


Age doesn't matter. You have got to beat everyone else


Top Stories

latest videos

POCO F1 vs Oneplus 6 - PUBG Mobile heat test

POCO F1 vs Oneplus 6 - PUBG Mobile heat test
Why most trolls are Men, Psychologists explain

Why most trolls are Men, Psychologists explain
Raksha Bandhan 2018: Last minute gift ideas

Raksha Bandhan 2018: Last minute gift ideas
Deleted video

Deleted video
POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis

POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis
AMA On POCOPHONE F1

AMA On POCOPHONE F1
Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone

Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions
3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App

3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App
A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

also see

Kimbho App

Kimbho chat app users complain about the poor user interface in its trial version

Aug 16, 2018

Facetune

Instagram criticised for supporting photo-editing app targeting young women

Aug 13, 2018

Kimbho App

Kimbho continues to fail as trial version disappears from Google Play Store

Aug 17, 2018

WhatsApp

WhatsApp Beta's report feature includes reporting chats without deleting them

Aug 13, 2018

WhatsApp

People globally have spent 85 billion hours on WhatsApp in last three months: Study

Aug 21, 2018

WhatsApp

WhatsApp backups on Android will no longer eat into your Google Cloud storage

Aug 17, 2018

science

Gaganyaan

ISRO's first manned space mission 'Gaganyaan' is on schedule: K Vijay Raghavan

Aug 27, 2018

Biofuel

SpiceJet flies India's first partially biofuel-powered test flight from Dehradun

Aug 27, 2018

Radiology

Scientists design AI programme to spot commonly-missed lung cancer tumours

Aug 27, 2018

Hurricane Lane

After Hurricane Lane: How climate change is causing more storms over Hawaii

Aug 27, 2018