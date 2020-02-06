Thursday, February 06, 2020Back to

IN PARTNERSHIP WITH

  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

SuperMoney indeed: Mumbai-based startup raises a million USD from Unitus Ventures

The startup offers credit, savings and insurance solutions to blue-collar, gig workers.


Pratik BhaktaFeb 06, 2020 17:17:29 IST

Mumbai-based fintech company SuperMoney that caters to gig economy workers has raised $1 million from Unitus Ventures, a fund that supports early-stage startups.

The company will use the funds to expand its team, invest in business development, strengthen backend operations beyond the 12 cities it is working in.

“The blue-collar consumer and the emerging gig-economy segments are today not serviced by traditional banks and NBFCs and this is a $100-billion market opportunity that we are tapping into,” SuperMoney co-founder Nikhil Banerjee said.

A private equity and risk management professional, Banerjee along with Shiv Nandan Negi founded SuperMoney that began operations in January 2018.

The company works with blue-collar workers, offering them financial products that focus on credit, savings and insurance solutions.

SuperMoney indeed: Mumbai-based startup raises a million USD from Unitus Ventures

SuperMoney has partnered with enterprises and service providers that have a large pool of workers. It tailors micro-credit and micro-savings solutions that suit different job functions. The average size of the loan is Rs 10,000 for a two-three month term.

With 300,000 customer registrations, SuperMoney has facilitated disbursement of more than 55,000 loans to date. The startup has partnered with companies like Uber, Swiggy, Shuttl, Udaan and MedPlus to extend its suite of products.

SuperMoney, which has a presence in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata among other cities, aims to serve 1 million customers over the next two years.

In October 2017, it raised an angel round of funding from investors including Shachindra Nath, Chairman of Ugro Capital, and Madhukar Gangadi, founder of MedPlus.

“SuperMoney’s enterprise-led approach makes their ability to acquire and service customers more efficient and not just underwrite but also navigate credit cycles better. They are going beyond just credit and offer a suite of financial products that makes them attractive to customers and their employees,” said Srikrishna Ramamoorthy, Partner at Unitus Ventures.​

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.

tags

latest videos

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Fintech

Fintech loan startups innovate to improve collections as NBFC stress piles up

Feb 05, 2020
Fintech loan startups innovate to improve collections as NBFC stress piles up
Budget 2020: Startups expect slew of sops from tax cuts to simplification of GST filing systems from finance minister

NewsTracker

Budget 2020: Startups expect slew of sops from tax cuts to simplification of GST filing systems from finance minister

Feb 01, 2020
Edtech startup WizKlub raises Rs 7 crore in a seed round led by Incubate Fund India

EdTech Startup

Edtech startup WizKlub raises Rs 7 crore in a seed round led by Incubate Fund India

Jan 28, 2020
Your chance to play in an epic squad with India's biggest gamers at Tech2 Innovate!

Your chance to play in an epic squad with India's biggest gamers at Tech2 Innovate!

Feb 05, 2020
Qbera could be merged with mValu, the fintech lending arm of InCred; a deal valued at $10-15 mn

Qbera

Qbera could be merged with mValu, the fintech lending arm of InCred; a deal valued at $10-15 mn

Feb 03, 2020
New crop of lending startups push boundaries in education-loan business

Edutech startups

New crop of lending startups push boundaries in education-loan business

Jan 23, 2020

science

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020
Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Air Pollution

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Jan 14, 2020