Monday, July 09, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

FP Studio 09 July, 2018 12:34 IST

Super Cool News Apps | What The App

From an in-depth unbiased analysis of news to being able to read your favourite article without internet, here is Ankit’s round-up of incredible news apps.

From an in-depth unbiased analysis of news to being able to read your favourite article without internet, here is Ankit’s round-up of incredible news apps. #FlashYourFastrack #WhatTheApp

This is a partnered post.

tags


latest videos

The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science

The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science
Super Cool News Apps | What The App

Super Cool News Apps | What The App
macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features

macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features
The future of tech startups includes deep tech #DailyDope

The future of tech startups includes deep tech #DailyDope
Everything you need to know about Reliance JioPhone 2

Everything you need to know about Reliance JioPhone 2
First Look: Volvo XC40 launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lacs

First Look: Volvo XC40 launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lacs
Delhi's air pollution and extreme weather events are getting worse I Tech2 Talks

Delhi's air pollution and extreme weather events are getting worse I Tech2 Talks
WhatsApp fake news menace #DailyDope

WhatsApp fake news menace #DailyDope
Jets, jobs, Leh and apna Facebook #DailyDope

Jets, jobs, Leh and apna Facebook #DailyDope
The Nissan GT-R50 prototype by Italdesign

The Nissan GT-R50 prototype by Italdesign

also see

$69 billion worth of promises come home

Jun 29, 2018

NewsTracker

India, ASEAN must work for early conclusion of RCEP, says Singapore finance minister Keat

Jun 29, 2018

science

Environment

Chinese factories are illegally using ozone-depleting CFCs, claims report

Jul 09, 2018

Organ transplant

China's organ transplant system feted despite doubts around transparency

Jul 09, 2018

The Lancet

Medical journal 'The Lancet' retracts papers on experimental windpipe graft

Jul 09, 2018

Heat Waves

Heat waves explained: How temperatures are rising, breaking records in the US

Jul 09, 2018