Saturday, October 06, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 06 October, 2018 10:44 IST

Sundar Pichai accused of meeting Pentagon officials over an AI drone system

Google had decided not to renew the project with the US Defence Department after it expires in 2019.

Facing President Donald Trump administration's ire over its censored Chine Search engine project, Google CEO Sundar Pichai met Pentagon officials during his trip to Washington last week and probably discussed the controversial project "Project Maven", the media reported.

According to a report in The Washington Post on 5 October, Pichai met "a group of civilian and military leaders mostly from the office of the Under Secretary of Defence for Intelligence, the Defence Department directorate that oversees the Artificial Intelligence (AI) drone system known as 'Project Maven'".

Sundar Pichai, Chief Executive Officer of Google, looks on during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse - RC135092BD10

Sundar Pichai, Chief Executive Officer of Google. Image: Reuters

Google did not make any comment on this report.

After facing backlash over its involvement in the Pentagon project "Maven", Pichai in June emphasised that the company will not work on technologies that cause or are likely to cause overall harm.

About 4,000 Google employees had signed a petition demanding "a clear policy stating that neither Google nor its contractors will ever build warfare technology".

Following the anger, Google decided not to renew the project with the US Defence Department after it expires in 2019.

"We will not design or deploy AI in weapons or other technologies whose principal purpose or implementation is to cause or directly facilitate injury to people," Pichai had said.

We will not pursue AI in "technologies that gather or use information for surveillance violating internationally accepted norms," the Indian-born CEO added.

Pichai noted that "while we are not developing AI for use in weapons, we will continue our work with governments and the military in many other areas like cybersecurity, training, military recruitment, veterans' health care, and search and rescue".

Pichai last week met Republican lawmakers and agreed to testify before the House Judiciary Committee in November to allay concerns over privacy issues and the tech giant's entry into the Chinese market.

tags


Watch Rohan Albal reveal how he became a #SelfMade success


Top Stories

latest videos

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope
Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App

Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App
iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue

iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue
mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best

mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best
Deleted video

Deleted video
Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope

Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope
LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6

LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6
Moto One Power review

Moto One Power review
What to expect at India’s biggest science festival in 2018 | Tech2 Science

What to expect at India’s biggest science festival in 2018 | Tech2 Science
Apple iPhone XS Max charging issue

Apple iPhone XS Max charging issue

also see

Google

Google CEO Sundar Pichai denies reports of political bias in search results

Sep 22, 2018

Google

Pichai to testify in November before US House over Google's privacy issues

Sep 29, 2018

Google

Google partners with Facebook to integrate PyTorch framework for AI development

Oct 03, 2018

Stories

Google rolls out Snapchat-like Stories of notable figures on Search

Sep 25, 2018

Google

Google CEO Sundar Pichai to meet lawmakers regarding allegations of biased search results

Sep 28, 2018

Google

Google to contribute $1 mn towards relief and restoration work in Indonesia

Oct 02, 2018

science

IISF 2018

4th India International Science Festival kick starts: Highlights of day one

Oct 06, 2018

Parker Solar Probe

NASA's Parker Solar Probe successfully completes its first flyby of Venus

Oct 04, 2018

Exomoon

Astronomers find evidence of a Neptune-sized exomoon outside our solar system

Oct 04, 2018

Biochemistry

This 'spacesuit' for bacteria could keep them and humans alive in space someday

Oct 03, 2018