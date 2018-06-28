Thursday, June 28, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Nandini Yadav 28 June, 2018 17:39 IST

Summer With Google initiative saw 13-year-old coders showing off their apps

The campaign concluded in Google’s campus and involved a month-long assignment with over 100 kids in the country.

This was the first time ever that I was envious of a 13-year-old. I am not proud of myself for that, but I really couldn’t help.

Google recently held a Summer Camp for kids aged between 13 and 17 years across India, which concluded in Delhi on 28 June 2018. Google invited a group of journalists to witness the Summer Camp they had organised. And to be honest, I wanted to be back in school from the time I entered this camp.

At an age when I was whiling away time at home, playing the Game Boy during my summer vacations, these 100-odd kids across the country coded and created an app.

Google gave these kids four assignments to complete in four weeks, the first of which was exploring a new country with Google Earth, second was to use Google Translate and learn a few phrases from the language of the country they chose, third was an outdoor activity, where they had to step out to any museum close to them and use the Google Arts & Culture app there. And finally, with the experience in these weeks, they were asked to create a story-based app, using Google Scratch.

"I loved creating the app," said 13-year old Daksh. On speaking to other kids his age, the popular opinion was that app-creation assignment was quite tricky, but also a lot of fun.

After the list of tasks the school children did over a month, they were then invited to the Google campus in Delhi and Hyderabad. This was to let the kids spend a day at the Google offices and be a part of really interesting bunch of activities, which were fun, and immersive as they were all based on artificial intelligence or machine learning tech.

summer-camp

Just before the students created an AI-based rock, paper, scissor, glove! Image credit: Tech2/Nandini Yadav

The media contingent was given a tour of the camp, and I was quite impressed with what the kids had created. They had activities designed using Daydream, Cardboard and Tilt Brush, a customised tech-powered Rock, Paper, Scissor workshop to experiment with, followed by a visit to the Virtual Reality room.

But in all the fun, Google did not skip the real lessons here. These children were accompanied by their parents/ guardians, who were also sent through a separate workshop, which was aimed at educating them on ‘how to keep their kids safe online’. Simultaneously, throughout the assignments, Google was also sharing tips and tricks with these kids to learn how to be a responsible digital citizen.

I spoke with Sunita Mohanty, who is the director of Trust & Safety at Google and is basically the person behind the whole campaign. I asked her which app she thought really caught her eye from the lot. She spoke about a game on Chrome which involved eating fruits or slashing them, like in Fruit Ninja, which would be rewarded with magic toys was a game that stood out for her.

“But it also was very nicely integrated with the learnings the children have had in the first three weeks,” said Mohanty.

Image credit: Tech2/Nandini Yadav

Image credit: Tech2/Nandini Yadav

The whole idea behind the campaign was to have these kids come together, use technology being offered by Google to their benefit. Another aspect was simultaneously learning the threats of the online world and understand how to protect themselves against it. These kids have been taught how to report and react if their accounts are hacked, how to create strong passwords and the things to know before they share their photos on a platform.

Speaking in this regard, Mohanty said, “Children are being exposed to technology much earlier than ever before, and we believe that these foundational years are the best time to start nurturing their inquisitiveness and curiosity in the right direction.”

Google runs similar other programs for kids as well, one of which is Google Web Rangers. While this was the first attempt of the company at the Summer Camp initiative, Google says they will definitely bring this campaign back next year, in an improved and more interactive version.

tags


latest videos

Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look

Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look
iOS 12 public beta: First look

iOS 12 public beta: First look
Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away

Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away
How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science

How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science
BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July

BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander launched at Rs 31.54 lacs in India

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander launched at Rs 31.54 lacs in India
FOR ART'S SAKE! This digital art museum in Tokyo has the most wondrous exhibits to see

FOR ART'S SAKE! This digital art museum in Tokyo has the most wondrous exhibits to see
IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube

IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube
Supa Huka shows the future of underwater exploration

Supa Huka shows the future of underwater exploration
This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way

This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way

also see

NewsTracker

Indian govt should develop relations with countries leading in AI: Assocham

Jun 17, 2018

Facebook

Facebook removes more than 10,000 allegedly fake Pages, Groups before elections

Jun 27, 2018

Blue Origin

Jeff Bezos-owned Blue Origin to sell commercial flight tickets from 2019

Jun 26, 2018

Apps

Google Earth adds Measure Tool to calculate distance and areas between places

Jun 26, 2018

NewsTracker

Apple targets the big screen, partners with Italian animation studio for feature film

Jun 18, 2018

Measure It

Google releases Measure app for ARCore devices to estimate lengths and heights

Jun 23, 2018

science

Plastic Ban

Maharashtra plastic ban explained: Advantages, alternatives and the way ahead

Jun 28, 2018

Mars

Mars' crust hardened too soon for life to flourish on Red Planet: Study

Jun 28, 2018

'Oumuamua

Astronomers classify the mysterious interstellar object ‘Oumuamua as a comet

Jun 28, 2018

Space

Human, technical errors cause fresh delay in launch of James Webb Telescope

Jun 28, 2018