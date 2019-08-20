tech2 News Staff

Apple’s upcoming video game subscription service, Apple Arcade, could launch at $5 a month, according to reports.

Announced at WWDC, Apple’s annual developer conference earlier this year, Apple Arcade promises gamers access to dozens, if not hundreds, of curated, ad-free games across Apple’s entire ecosystem, including Apple TV, Mac and iPhone. Games will be playable offline.

As a bonus, Apple Arcade games will also be micro-transaction free, meaning that you need not spend anything more on the apps once you pay your $5 monthly fee. These games will be exclusive to Apple devices and Apple will be supporting the developers by investing in their work.

The service is expected to be launched alongside iOS 13 and iPadOS around the time Apple announces its new iPhones in September. Apple employees are currently testing the service.

Sweetening the deal is the fact that once iOS 13 and the other updates come out, Apple devices will fully support the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 controllers. Certain Bluetooth controllers are already supported on the platforms.

Source: 9to5Mac.

