Wednesday, January 04, 2023Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Submit govt-issued ID to watch Porn: Louisiana law to combat child pornography has flaws

A new Louisiana law mandates users to submit govt-issued IDs to access porn on the internet. The logic is, this would be a severe step in cracking down on child pornography. However, there are some glaring flaws in the system - VPNs for example.


Mehul Reuben DasJan 04, 2023 12:57:41 IST

Although we know that most governments have an idea of what exactly do we use the internet for, imagine what would it feel like to have your government issues ID associated with the fact that you watch porn online. The state of Louisiana has enacted a new law that would require all users who want to consume porn over the internet, to verify their age by submitting government-issued such as a driving licence, etc.

Submit govt-issued ID to watch Porn Louisiana law to combat child pornography has flaws

A new Louisiana law mandates users to submit govt-issued IDs to access porn on the internet. The logic is, this would be a severe step in cracking down on child pornography. However, there are some glaring flaws in the system – VPNs for example.

The new policy, coded as Louisiana HB 142, requires sites composed of “thirty-three and one-third per cent” or more of pornographic content to verify that people accessing them are 18 or older. As a result one of the most popular pornographic sites in the US, PornHub, has already started asking its users to share a government-issued ID for access in the state of Louisiana.

Although there has been no official statement from any of the regulatory bodies or the distributors of porn in the US, users took to Twitter to share screenshots of what they are getting when they are searching for some explicit content.

As of now, Pornhub has started asking users to verify their age with AllpassTrust, which works with the Louisiana digital ID service LA Wallet. Users have confirmed the report using a VPN service, adding that other adult sites like XVideos didn’t appear to require verification.

The state of Louisiana had passed the bill earlier last year and noted that it would go into effect from January 2023, and is being seen as a major, but severe step in cracking down on child pornography. Legislators in several US states have declared pornography a public health crisis, and some have taken largely symbolic steps to restrict it.

Lawmakers in the US have often complained about pornography being a public health crisis, but have never taken as solid a step as asking consumers to show their driving licenses. That is not to say that people aren’t enthusiastic about Louisiana’s new law.

Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) has introduced a bill that would require age verification for adult sites at a federal level. Proponents who want users to submit their IDs to consume porn online have tried to assure that the data collected in this instance will only be used to verify one’s age and that neither services that collect those IDs nor the platforms where one consumes porn will have a record of their details. However, this is an unsubstantiated claim at best.

Age verification, however, hasn’t been easy and has proven problematic in the past. The biggest issue is that all such services, require a third-party service collecting sensitive information about the web browsing habits of an individual, and moreover, information that can be easily used by bad actors to cause some serious wreck, in case there’s a data leak. In 2022, the French data protection agency CNIL concluded that “there is currently no solution” for age verification that is sufficiently reliable, comprehensive, and privacy-friendly.

Then, there is also the difficulty in implementing such a verification programme. A user, who is intent on consuming porn, but does not want to share his or her details, can easily bypass the requirement to share their IDs, by using a VPN and logging on from a different location altogether.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

A Game Failed by its Developers : Overwatch 2

A Game Failed by its Developers : Overwatch 2

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

CBI conducts biggest crackdown against circulation of child pornography material, raids 59 locations across country

Sep 24, 2022
CBI conducts biggest crackdown against circulation of child pornography material, raids 59 locations across country
Former Glee actor Mark Salling pleads guilty to child pornography charges; faces up to seven years in jail

BuzzPatrol

Former Glee actor Mark Salling pleads guilty to child pornography charges; faces up to seven years in jail

Oct 05, 2017
Google fine tunes search to take strong stance on child porn

WhyNow

Google fine tunes search to take strong stance on child porn

Nov 18, 2013
Google fine tunes search to take strong stance on child porn

Google fine tunes search to take strong stance on child porn

Nov 18, 2013
Cyber crime coordination centre to check online trolling, child pornography

Cyber crime coordination centre to check online trolling, child pornography

Jul 19, 2016
Karti tweet arrest: Five online crimes you might be committing

Didyouknow

Karti tweet arrest: Five online crimes you might be committing

Nov 02, 2012

science

Watch: NASA shares images of the ‘Winter Wonderland’ Mars becomes as temperatures dip 123 degrees below zero

NASA

Watch: NASA shares images of the ‘Winter Wonderland’ Mars becomes as temperatures dip 123 degrees below zero

Dec 28, 2022
Elon Musk's Neuralink: Two neurosurgeons weigh in on the feasibility of Musk's brain implant and its potential

Neuralink

Elon Musk's Neuralink: Two neurosurgeons weigh in on the feasibility of Musk's brain implant and its potential

Dec 05, 2022
What is Neurotechnology and Brain-Computer Interface, the tech that Elon Musk’s Neuralink uses?

Neuralink

What is Neurotechnology and Brain-Computer Interface, the tech that Elon Musk’s Neuralink uses?

Dec 01, 2022
SpaceX inches closer to an orbital launch attempt,  test-fires its Super Heavy rocket for its longest duration

SpaceX

SpaceX inches closer to an orbital launch attempt,  test-fires its Super Heavy rocket for its longest duration

Nov 30, 2022