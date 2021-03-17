Wednesday, March 17, 2021Back to
Styx Neo smartwatch with BP monitor, 15 day battery life launched at Rs 4,999

The smartwatch is equipped with features like a sleep monitor, body temperature monitor, blood pressure monitor and female health tracking facility.


FP TrendingMar 17, 2021 17:15:13 IST

As we were moving towards an interconnected world while maintaining a social distance, health monitoring has become a matter of concern for many. Smart wearables and health trackers have seen considerable growth in the last few months in the Indian market. STYX India has made its debut into the wearable market with the Styx Neo smartwatch. The device is suitable for real-time monitoring of health while working, relaxing, or performing daily chores.

Styx Neo

The latest offering by the company is equipped with features like a sleep monitor, body temperature monitor, blood pressure monitor and female health tracking facility. It has 11 sports modes that will track the user’s health while performing various physical activities.

The feature-packed wearable is available in four colours - carbon black, electric blue, forest silver and mystic rose.

Speaking at the launch event, Sandeep Sharma, CEO of the company, stressed the need for fitness and how health trackers have proved to be a boon for all.

“We are living in an uncertain time and the need for fitness is growing drastically. Wearable devices have become extremely useful for tracking health and fitness,” Sandeep said.

STYX's budget-friendly, Hi-tech watch has a longer battery life of about 15 days with an IP68 Water-Resistant property and a quick-release strap. The device is priced at Rs 4,999. The company is offering a 30 percent discount on launch. The product is available on Amazon, Flipkart and dealer stores across India.

 

