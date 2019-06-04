Tuesday, June 04, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Streaming sports site FloSports raises $47 million, led by Discovery

By Hilary Russ NEW YORK (Reuters) - Live sports streaming service FloSports said on Monday that it raised $47 million from investors including current partner Discovery Inc. to grow its coverage of new and existing sports.

ReutersJun 04, 2019 04:06:44 IST

Streaming sports site FloSports raises million, led by Discovery

By Hilary Russ

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Live sports streaming service FloSports said on Monday that it raised $47 million from investors including current partner Discovery Inc. to grow its coverage of new and existing sports.

Other current investors that participated included Causeway Media Partners LP, Fertitta Capital and DCM Ventures. Strategic investors included World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. and Bertelsmann Digital Media Investments, a unit of Bertelsmann SE & Co KGaA.

FloSports launched in 2009 to concentrate on marginalized sports that were not covered regularly or deeply in traditional media, particularly track and field and wrestling.

It tapped into fans' passion for the sports they played and expanded to cover more than 20 sports, including soccer, basketball, volleyball, rodeo, bowling, softball, cycling, cheerleading, weightlifting and ballroom dance.

With the new round of funding, "we will further enrich underserved sports communities by broadening our existing coverage and expanding into new verticals," said FloSports CEO and co-founder Mark Floreani in a statement.

Last year the firm inked or extended at least 250 media rights deals, boosting the number of games available to watch in some underserved sports and creating content about key matches and star athletes.

Last month the Colonial Athletic Association signed a four-year, seven-figure partnership for FloSports to cover the league's 22 sports, the first time any collegiate conference selected a direct-to-consumer streaming service as its primary media partner.

FloSports' subscriber numbers and annual recurring revenue have both grown by more than 50 percent year over year.

Net subscriber growth through the first quarter of 2019 was greater than all subscriber growth in 2018, the company said.

(Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



World Cup 2019: Brett Lee underlines utility of left-arm sling bowler on Select Dugout


Top Stories

latest videos

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Deleted video

Deleted video

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019


also see

Newstracker

IBM, Cera Care to test self-driving car tech in elder homes

May 23, 2019
IBM, Cera Care to test self-driving car tech in elder homes
Indonesian protesters, police clash in second night of post-election unrest

Newstracker

Indonesian protesters, police clash in second night of post-election unrest

May 23, 2019
Libyan commander Haftar told Macron no ceasefire for now - French presidency

Newstracker

Libyan commander Haftar told Macron no ceasefire for now - French presidency

May 23, 2019
House panel, Trump lawyers agree on appeals schedule in financial records case - statement

Newstracker

House panel, Trump lawyers agree on appeals schedule in financial records case - statement

May 23, 2019
Trump administration may use Iran threat to sell bombs to Saudis without Congress' approval - senator

Newstracker

Trump administration may use Iran threat to sell bombs to Saudis without Congress' approval - senator

May 23, 2019
New Jersey man charged with threatening to bomb Trump Tower

Newstracker

New Jersey man charged with threatening to bomb Trump Tower

May 23, 2019

science

High-alert called for drought in West, Southern states after pre-monsoon rains fail

monsoon

High-alert called for drought in West, Southern states after pre-monsoon rains fail

Jun 03, 2019
World Bicycle Day 2019: The annual holiday celebrates cycling for health, environment

Bicycle

World Bicycle Day 2019: The annual holiday celebrates cycling for health, environment

Jun 03, 2019
Radio-wave therapy targeted liver cancer cells without damaging the healthy ones

Medicine

Radio-wave therapy targeted liver cancer cells without damaging the healthy ones

Jun 03, 2019
Strange flashes of light on the Moon’s surface to be studied in AI telescope project

Lunar Flashes

Strange flashes of light on the Moon’s surface to be studied in AI telescope project

Jun 03, 2019