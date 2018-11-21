tech2 News Staff

WhatsApp users on both iOS and Android platform started receiving Stickers in the chats this month. Not too long after the launch of stickers on the platform, both the App Store and Google Play Store have seen an array of third-party WhatsApp Sticker apps.

Stickers are animated graphics, that are based on various themes, moods and other categories; and are present on many messaging platforms.

On 18 November we heard that these sperate sticker apps will no longer be available, at least on iOS, because they were violating some rules. WABetaInfo has now announced that WhatsApp has confirmed that Apple will remove sticker apps which use the same UI as WhatsApp.

A new sticker app will need to ensure a unique user interface with its own styling to comply with Apple's App Store guidelines.

ANNOUNCEMENT FROM WHATSAPP: “Apple will reject or remove your sticker app from the App Store if it uses the UI template that WhatsApp provides. When creating an iOS sticker app, please make sure to develop a unique user interface with your own styling to comply ...” https://t.co/5q9R8H3iio — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) November 20, 2018

"... with Apple's App Store guidelines. Do not use our sample app's UI as is, please significantly modify the UI before submitting. We are still working on updating our full set of documentation and our FAQ to reflect this.” https://t.co/JEZ5QSF48E — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) November 20, 2018

Earlier, when Apple said that it would remove the apps, it was due to the following reasons: One, there are too many apps with similar behavior. Two, to use these WhatsApp Sticker apps, you’ll need to install WhatsApp, and according to Apple, an app should not require another app to operate. It should be able to function on its own. Three, the design of all these apps is the same, and Apple won’t approve any submissions of Apps which are essentially the same in design.

WhatsApp joined the sticker company quite late. Hike Messenger and Telegram, for instance, have had stickers for a while now. Maybe WhatsApp will have to adopt a design like Telegram, where you do not need a third party app for stickers. We hope that happens.