Sticker apps using the same UI as WhatsApp to be deleted from Apple App Store

Sticker apps will need to ensure a unique UI to comply with Apple's App Store guidelines.

tech2 News Staff Nov 21, 2018 11:44 AM IST

WhatsApp users on both iOS and Android platform started receiving Stickers in the chats this month. Not too long after the launch of stickers on the platform, both the App Store and Google Play Store have seen an array of third-party WhatsApp Sticker apps.

Stickers are animated graphics, that are based on various themes, moods and other categories; and are present on many messaging platforms.

On 18 November we heard that these sperate sticker apps will no longer be available, at least on iOS, because they were violating some rules. WABetaInfo has now announced that WhatsApp has confirmed that Apple will remove sticker apps which use the same UI as WhatsApp.

A new sticker app will need to ensure a unique user interface with its own styling to comply with Apple's App Store guidelines.

WhatsApp stickers. Image: WhatsApp Blog

WhatsApp stickers. Image: WhatsApp Blog

Earlier, when Apple said that it would remove the apps, it was due to the following reasons: One, there are too many apps with similar behavior. Two, to use these WhatsApp Sticker apps, you’ll need to install WhatsApp, and according to Apple, an app should not require another app to operate. It should be able to function on its own. Three, the design of all these apps is the same, and Apple won’t approve any submissions of Apps which are essentially the same in design.

WhatsApp joined the sticker company quite late. Hike Messenger and Telegram, for instance, have had stickers for a while now. Maybe WhatsApp will have to adopt a design like Telegram, where you do not need a third party app for stickers. We hope that happens.

