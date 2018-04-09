Joining the ever-growing list of celebrities deleting their Facebook profiles is Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak.

Interestingly, Wozniak posted his goodbye message as a Facebook post, which has since disappeared because Wozniak’s Facebook profile (simply called Woz) no longer exists.

According to USA Today, who saw the post before the profile disappeared, Wozniak wrote that Facebook “brought more negatives than positives”. He added that he’s happier with Apple’s “more secure ways of sharing things” and that he’d deal with “old school email” and text messages.

Apple has always taken a strong stance on user privacy, which is relatively easy for the company, given that it sells products rather than user data. While Apple could of course make more money if it monetised its users, Cook states that they opted not to.

In a recent interview with Recode and MSNBC, sooner. "I think the best regulation is self-regulation. However, I think we're beyond that here," Cook said.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will soon be facing a grilling from a US congressional committee over Facebook's handling of user privacy. In the meantime, Facebook is scrambling to deal with ever-increasing evidence that the user data of its entire user-base, around 2 billion users, may have been breached at some point in time.