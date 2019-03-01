tech2 News Staff

Facebook has been hounded by controversy after controversy for some time now regarding its wayward rules on the data privacy of its users. Twitter hasn't fared much better with people questioning dissemination of extremist content on the platform. However, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak believes that Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has been doing a better job than his Facebook counterpart Mark Zuckerberg while handling the 'techlash'.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Steve said that "I lost a lot of respect for Mark Zuckerberg watching him speak and answer questions and supposedly taking some steps that are nothing - not one nickel or one penny of Facebook's income, and I don't trust that." He then said, "I think Jack Dorsey's doing a lot more than Mark Zuckerberg to correct it (techlash)." However, he did not elaborate on why he believed that Dorsey was doing a better job, said the report.

Both Zuckerberg and Dorsey have been called for Congressional hearings to address the Cambridge Analytica scandal and extremist content respectively.

The report states that Wozniac has been critical of Zuckerberg in the past as well and said that he "putting money before morals" as far as user data is concerned.

As per the report, Wozniac said that he had named Foursquare, a social media turned geolocation app as an ethical company. He said, that "they have been offered millions of dollars for their data on the users, and they've turned it down because it was unethical,".

