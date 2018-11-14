Wednesday, November 14, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 14 November, 2018 11:40 IST

Steve Jobs would be proud of Apple putting people above technology: Steve Wozniak

Wozniak says Apple is focusing on innovations that "literally affect everything we do all the time in life".

Had Steve Jobs been alive he would have been very proud of Apple and its focus on putting people above technology, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak has said.

In an interview with CNBC on Tuesday, Wozniak said that every other phone company today is copying Apple.

"I believe that he (Jobs) would be very happy with the company today as its concern more with end users and putting people above technology. Steve always acted that way.

Apple is focusing on innovations that "literally affect everything we do all the time in life," he added.

Steve Wozniak

Steve Wozniak

According to him, various Android phones can make you smile and take a picture but those are "fun features, not innovation".

"The users should be more important than the technology itself. You should not be a victim of the technology and what it can do. You should get to live your human life in the most human way possible," Wozniak said.

"Every other phone company had to come along and copy Apple," he added.

On Tesla, Wozniak said the electric car company makes so many mistakes.

"It really convinces me that auto piloting and auto steering car driving itself is not going to happen," added Wozniak, who himself drives a Tesla car.

In February when Wozniak visited India, he spoke about what prompted him to co-found Apple with Jobs and how the Silicon Valley grew over the years.

"One thing I've found in my life is that it doesn't matter what you know as long as you want to do things," he said, adding, "If you want to start a company, you should not just have an idea on a piece of paper. You should have a working model, a business plan."

He told the gathering at the ET Global Business Summit he knew Jobs for five years before Apple.

"He didn't know anything about insides of a computer, he wasn't an engineer but he knew how to look at products. Steve wanted to live a zero money life, he was more of a true hippie," he said.

According to "The Woz", Jobs was good in learning everything about the company and he was good in engineering.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000
Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets

Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets
Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali

Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali

also see

Apple appoints Ashish Choudhary as its India Operations head, to join from January

Nov 13, 2018

Apple

Apple likely to miss Wall Street expectations; valuation drops briefly below $1 trillion

Nov 02, 2018

Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook says he's a big believer in India; can't wait for the future there

Nov 02, 2018

iPhone Sales

Apple iPhone sales in India see a dip in Q4 2018, first time in 4 years: Report

Nov 04, 2018

Apple Watch Series 4

Apple watchOS 5.1 rollout pulled back after reports of Watch 4 getting bricked

Nov 01, 2018

Apple Watch

Apple Watch is the most preferred choice of smartwatch in the US: Counterpoint

Nov 01, 2018

science

Is India's healthcare system failing premature babies even before they are born?

Nov 14, 2018

ISRO Launch

ISRO's GSAT-29 satellite launch on schedule for liftoff today from Sriharikota

Nov 14, 2018

Gaganyaan

Russian cosmonaut offers his training, experience in space to Gaganyaan astronauts

Nov 13, 2018

Synthetic Biology

Researchers create artificial heart muscles in a lab that beat like the real thing

Nov 13, 2018