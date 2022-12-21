Wednesday, December 21, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Future in another timeline: How an ‘artist’ was able to time travel and take selfies in the distant past

‘Stelfie the Time Traveller’ has been taking these time-hopping selfies using generative AI, specifically, Stable Diffusion. Basically, he will put up a prompt asking the AI system to create a realist-looking image from the past, and use Dreambooth to insert a computer-generated character.


Mehul Reuben DasDec 21, 2022 16:14:37 IST

Imagine being able to travel back in time and take a selfie at the cusp of some of the most important moments in time, which changed the course of human history forever. How about a selfie with the slaves who built the pyramids at Giza? Or, how about one with Christopher Columbus and his crew, on their voyage trying to get to India?

Future in another timeline_ How an ‘artist’ was able to time travel and take selfies in the distant past (1)

‘Stelfie the Time Traveller’ has been taking these time-hopping selfies using generative AI, specifically, Stable Diffusion. Basically, he will put up a prompt asking the AI system to create a realist-looking image from the past, and use Dreambooth to insert a computer-generated character.

Well, a Twitter user has been doing just that, and thanks to the powers of AI, has been taking or rather creating selfies by travelling back in time.

A Twitter user known as ‘Stelfie the Time Traveller’ has been making a time-hopping travelogue using generative AI, specifically, Stable Diffusion and fine-tuning the result. The user, who’s an anonymous artist has created a fictional photorealistic character that he can insert into faux historical photographs set in different eras.

For those who are unaware, Stable Diffusion is a deep learning image synthesis model that allows people to create fictional scenes using text descriptions called prompts. With an additional technique called Dreambooth, people can insert their own subject or character into scenes generated by Stable Diffusion.

‘Stelfie’ or how the artist wants to be known, also posts most of his work on Reddit, where he explained how he goes about, ‘travelling in time.’ He uses a combination of Stable Diffusion 1.5, a custom AI model for the landscape, and a custom AI model trained on the Stelfie face.

The face, in turn is apparently a fictional person created using Character Creator. He uses a lot of inpainting, which basically means inserting AI-generated imagery into the images to fix errors and sculpt the scene. Stelfie says, that it takes him about three hours to ‘take each selfie’.

So far, Stelfie has travelled back in time to take photos with Columbus and his crew, with the slaves in Egypt while they were building the pyramids at Giza, ridden and fought with Ulysses and other greeks who were inside the Trojan Horse during the siege of Troy and many other points in time. Not just that he has also colonised Mars in the future, and fought off dinosaurs in the past.

Stelfie plans on selling these images as NFTs. While people may be a little put off by that, one cannot deny, that these are a novel way to keep yourself entertained. 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

A Game Failed by its Developers : Overwatch 2

A Game Failed by its Developers : Overwatch 2

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Lensa AI

What is Lensa AI and how to use the app to generate AI avatars?

Dec 07, 2022
What is Lensa AI and how to use the app to generate AI avatars?
US blacklists Chinese chipmaker, plans major crackdown on AI chip sector

NewsTracker

US blacklists Chinese chipmaker, plans major crackdown on AI chip sector

Dec 15, 2022

science

Elon Musk's Neuralink: Two neurosurgeons weigh in on the feasibility of Musk's brain implant and its potential

Neuralink

Elon Musk's Neuralink: Two neurosurgeons weigh in on the feasibility of Musk's brain implant and its potential

Dec 05, 2022
What is Neurotechnology and Brain-Computer Interface, the tech that Elon Musk’s Neuralink uses?

Neuralink

What is Neurotechnology and Brain-Computer Interface, the tech that Elon Musk’s Neuralink uses?

Dec 01, 2022
SpaceX inches closer to an orbital launch attempt,  test-fires its Super Heavy rocket for its longest duration

SpaceX

SpaceX inches closer to an orbital launch attempt,  test-fires its Super Heavy rocket for its longest duration

Nov 30, 2022
India’s first private space launchpad, Agnikul, is set to give the aerospace industry a major boost

Indian Space Industry

India’s first private space launchpad, Agnikul, is set to give the aerospace industry a major boost

Nov 30, 2022