Wednesday, July 25, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 25 July, 2018 10:46 IST

Steam Chat has begun rolling out new features to users, competing with Discord

Steam Chat had lost a lot of its audience about three years ago when Discord was launched.

Steam, a digital distribution platform has already begun rolling out new text and voice features, as well as an updated friends list on the Steam Chat, starting 24 July.

Steam is owned by the company Valve, which is a platform that offers digital rights management, multiplayer gaming, video streaming and social networking services.

The updates come as a response to the competition by the chat app Discord.

Steam had lost a lot of its audience about three years ago when Discord was launched. Steam had then launched a beta version of the Steam Chat to test some Discord-like features in June this year, some of which are live now.

The updates include better design and more features in the chat. Users will be able to share GIFs, social and video links, sort friends by favourites, group friends according to the game on the Steam Chat.

Steam Logo

Steam Logo

Further, users will be able to maintain fully features group chats that are an emulation of the Discord servers.

That's not all. Steam Chat now incorporates built-in voice chat as well.

While all these efforts sound great, we do not know whether Steam will be able to win back the audience it lost. This will be difficult for Steam, as Discord has now become a go-to voice app for PC gamers, and now has about 130 million registered users.

According to a game analytics firm SuperData Research, Discord is the only platform that could rival Steam when it comes to game distribution. It is able to do so because it has successfully captured and retained the identities of tens of millions of PC gaming fans.

Steam has a games store, and Discord does not, and there is no information on whether the latter is planning to launch one anytime soon. If this happens, there will be a further threat to Steam.

Considering all this, revamping the Steam Chat and throwing in some new features makes good sense to keep the audience, and many win more.

tags


Top Stories

latest videos

Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog

Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog
Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot

Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot
The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science

The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science
Reliance JioPhone Monsoon Dhamaka offer

Reliance JioPhone Monsoon Dhamaka offer
3 Brilliant Weather Apps | What The App

3 Brilliant Weather Apps | What The App
Vivo NEX Review

Vivo NEX Review
TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope

TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope
Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review

Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review
Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope

Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope
Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

also see

Virtual Reality

VR headsets may soon connect with a single USB-C connector thanks to VirtualLink

Jul 18, 2018

science

Mars

Mars will be closest to Earth and visible to the naked eye on lunar eclipse day

Jul 25, 2018

Cell Biology

Scientists use mouse stem cells to move closer to creating artificial embryos

Jul 24, 2018

Mars

NASA spacecraft shows how 'stolen' electrons enable rare aurora on Mars

Jul 24, 2018

Archaeology

Archaeologists find 'Neko', a noblewoman buried in her jewelry 1,800 years ago

Jul 24, 2018