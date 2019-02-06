Wednesday, February 06, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Statue of Limitation? Facebook bans museum from posting images of nude statues

The Museum took to Twitter demanding that Facebook change its policy for museums and cultural institutions.

The Associated Press Feb 06, 2019 07:39:01 IST

A Geneva art museum says Facebook prohibited it from promoting an upcoming exhibit with images of two statues — a half-naked Venus and a nude, kneeling man.

The Museum of Art and History took to Twitter to say it had wanted to post pictures of the statues on Facebook to promote the “Caesar and the Rhone” exhibit that opens Friday, but the social media platform “prevented us from it, because of their nudity.”

The museum instead put the images on Twitter on Friday with the French word for “censored” over the statues’ presumably private parts, adding: “Maybe it’s time that this platform changes its policy for museums and cultural institutions?”

Image: MAH Genève, Twitter

Image: MAH Genève, Twitter

Facebook didn’t immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment.

The museum’s 3½ -month exhibit pulls together works from the Louvre Museum in Paris, an antiquities museum in Arles, France, and other institutions to convey Caesar’s invasion of the Rhone River region running through Geneva and southeast France to the Mediterranean.

The marble statue of “Venus of Arles” was made in the first century and depicts the goddess posed with one arm outstretched and a robe draped around her waist. The first-century BC bronze of a bearded captive shows him with his hands seemingly bound behind his back, symbolizing Rome’s triumph over Gallic tribes.

Museum of Art and History spokeswoman Sylvie Treglia-Detraz said a first attempt to post the images drew a Facebook response: “We don’t allow ads that depict nudity, even if it isn’t sexual in nature. This includes the use of nudity for artistic or educational purposes.”

The issue strikes at the differing attitudes about nudity in Europe, where topless and even nude beaches and parks aren’t unusual, and in the United States, where government officials have been known to cover up topless statues.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags




Top Stories

latest videos

Private video

Private video
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview
When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2
Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...

Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...

also see

Bollywood

Pahlaj Nihalani claims his film Rangeela Raja was targeted because of his 'blunt views' on CBFC operations

Jan 23, 2019

Facebook

Apple bans Facebook from running its 'research program' on iOS devices

Jan 31, 2019

Facebook

15 years of Facebook, 15 years of controversy: A timeline of events

Feb 05, 2019

Facebook accused of allowing 'friendly fraud' to profit and intentionally mislead kids

Jan 28, 2019

Facebook

Facebook to take down its data-hungry research app from iOS after backlash

Jan 30, 2019

Facebook

Facebook's Moments app to shutdown on 25 February due to lack of users: Report

Jan 25, 2019

science

Glaciers

Two thirds of Himalayan glaciers will have melted by the end of the century: Report

Feb 05, 2019

Wildlife

Would the owner of a USB stick found in poop from a leopard seal speak up please?

Feb 05, 2019

3D Printing

Groundbreaking new 3D printer 'the replicator' uses light to print objects in resin

Feb 05, 2019

Solar Systems

Huge cosmic collision in an alien galaxy hints at a new theory in astronomy

Feb 05, 2019