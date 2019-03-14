Thursday, March 14, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

State Bank of India is warning its customers about a WhatsApp scam

Fraudsters are sending these trick messages via WhatsApp or other social media platforms.

tech2 News Staff Mar 14, 2019 12:11:06 IST

If you have ever received a message or call from someone from your bank asking for your debit/credit card details, read this carefully!

State Bank of India (SBI) has released a warning to its customers alerting them of a fraudulent message that is being circulated via WhatsApp and some other social media platforms.

State Bank of India is warning its customers about a WhatsApp scam

The State Bank of India.

The message apparently asks users to share their financial credentials, eventually tricking them into sharing other sensitive details as well.

A report by The New Indian Express reveals that, under this scam, fraudsters call bank customers and convince them to upgrade or renew their existing debit or credit card. After they agree on that, they ask for their debit/credit card numbers, CVV and expiry date. (These are crucial details that you must never share with anyone.)

Once these details are shared, they tell the customers and that they will receive a link through SMS or a WhatsApp message, with a link attached to it, and that they need to click on the link to complete the process.

When customers fall for that, they click on the link. While this does not do anything on the surface, the link apparently installs a malicious app in the background, which gathers all One Time Passwords (OTP) from the victim's phone and sends it to these con artists.

Now, the fraudsters have the customer's card details and all the OTPs now reach him too, so they can easily make any transactions.

SBI says, in case of any incidence like this, customers can call the toll-free number 1-800-111109 and report the fraudulent transaction. To claim the refund from the bank, make sure you file a complaint within three days of the transaction. You can also send an SMS to 9212500888 by typing "Problem" or report on Twitter @SBICard_Connect.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7
Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone
One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?
Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6
Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science
Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms
Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing

Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?
Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5

Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5
Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019

Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019

also see

NewsTracker

State Bank of India has found fraud worth Rs 7,951.3 cr in April-December: RTI reply

Feb 27, 2019
State Bank of India has found fraud worth Rs 7,951.3 cr in April-December: RTI reply
Global investment firm Carlyle acquires 9% stake in SBI Life Insurance from BNP Paribas Cardif

NewsTracker

Global investment firm Carlyle acquires 9% stake in SBI Life Insurance from BNP Paribas Cardif

Mar 01, 2019
SBI to start sale of electoral bonds in three tranches from March ahead of general elections

NewsTracker

SBI to start sale of electoral bonds in three tranches from March ahead of general elections

Feb 28, 2019
Jet Airways resolution plan: Founder Naresh Goyal agrees to step down as chairman as part of rescue deal

NewsTracker

Jet Airways resolution plan: Founder Naresh Goyal agrees to step down as chairman as part of rescue deal

Feb 28, 2019
Jet Airways lenders say bailout cannot be only bank-driven, ask Naresh Goyal and Etihad to play equal role in resolution plan

NewsTracker

Jet Airways lenders say bailout cannot be only bank-driven, ask Naresh Goyal and Etihad to play equal role in resolution plan

Mar 01, 2019
Firstpost Editor's Picks: Row over Surf Excel ad; Badla and Bollywood; SBI's latest move; today's must-read stories

NewsTracker

Firstpost Editor's Picks: Row over Surf Excel ad; Badla and Bollywood; SBI's latest move; today's must-read stories

Mar 12, 2019

science
Teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Mar 14, 2019
UN report says environment is in a deadly, worsening state but far from hopeless

Environment

UN report says environment is in a deadly, worsening state but far from hopeless

Mar 14, 2019
World Kidney Day: Are you taking good care of your kidneys? Here's how you can

Kidney Disease

World Kidney Day: Are you taking good care of your kidneys? Here's how you can

Mar 14, 2019
First humans to walk on Mars, the Moon again will most likely be women: NASA

Women in Space

First humans to walk on Mars, the Moon again will most likely be women: NASA

Mar 13, 2019