Friday, August 07, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Stadia, xCloud, other cloud gaming services violate App Store guidelines, says Apple

Microsoft claims that Apple uses more stringent rules for non-gaming apps.


tech2 News StaffAug 07, 2020 12:44:06 IST

At the Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung announced that the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will get support for Microsoft's xCloud services. The Project xCloud is scheduled to launch on 15 September. Other select Android smartphones are also expected to receive the xCloud streaming service soon.

iOS users, however, have been left out of the xCloud services. And now, Apple has revealed, why is that so.

Apple says that streaming services like xCloud and Stadia violate the App Store guideline.

Google Stadia services are limited to Pixel devices, currently. Nvidia’s GeForce Now service is also Android-only when it comes to phones.

Stadia, xCloud, other cloud gaming services violate App Store guidelines, says Apple

Apple iPhone XR.

Apple told Business Insider in a statement:

"The App Store was created to be a safe and trusted place for customers to discover and download apps, and a great business opportunity for all developers. Before they go on our store, all apps are reviewed against the same set of guidelines that are intended to protect customers and provide a fair and level playing field to developers.

Our customers enjoy great apps and games from millions of developers, and gaming services can absolutely launch on the App Store as long as they follow the same set of guidelines applicable to all developers, including submitting games individually for review, and appearing in charts and search. In addition to the App Store, developers can choose to reach all iPhone and iPad users over the web through Safari and other browsers on the App Store."

In response to Apple, Microsoft told The Verge that it could not come up with a solution to bring xCloud to iOS devices, and it blames Apple for it. Microsoft believes that Apple is denying consumers the benefits of cloud gaming. Microsoft also says that Apple uses more stringent rules for gaming apps. The company, however, said that it will continue to work towards bringing the xCloud service and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to iOS devices.

Here's the complete statement by Microsoft:

"Our testing period for the Project xCloud preview app for iOS has expired. Unfortunately, we do not have a path to bring our vision of cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to gamers on iOS via the Apple App Store. Apple stands alone as the only general purpose platform to deny consumers from cloud gaming and game subscription services like Xbox Game Pass. And it consistently treats gaming apps differently, applying more lenient rules to non-gaming apps even when they include interactive content. All games available in the Xbox Game Pass catalog are rated for content by independent industry ratings bodies such as the ESRB and regional equivalents. We are committed to finding a path to bring cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to the iOS platform. We believe that the customer should be at the heart of the gaming experience and gamers tell us they want to play, connect and share anywhere, no matter where they are. We agree."

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Project xCloud

Microsoft's game streaming tech, Project xCloud, to be launched on 15 September

Aug 06, 2020
Microsoft's game streaming tech, Project xCloud, to be launched on 15 September
Apple iPhone 11 is now being manufactured in Chennai, reveals Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal

iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11 is now being manufactured in Chennai, reveals Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal

Jul 24, 2020
Apple says iPhone 12 lineup will be 'available a few weeks later', Qualcomm hints at a delayed release

iPhone 12

Apple says iPhone 12 lineup will be 'available a few weeks later', Qualcomm hints at a delayed release

Jul 31, 2020
Microsoft confirms being in talks to acquire TikTok's US arm, discussing with Trump about security, censorship concerns

Microsoft TikTok acquisition

Microsoft confirms being in talks to acquire TikTok's US arm, discussing with Trump about security, censorship concerns

Aug 03, 2020
Microsoft Surface Duo video leaked, reveals features, integration with other devices, software

Microsoft Surface Duo

Microsoft Surface Duo video leaked, reveals features, integration with other devices, software

Jul 29, 2020
Microsoft Teams will now allow users to integrate third-party apps during video calls

Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams will now allow users to integrate third-party apps during video calls

Jul 23, 2020

science

After deadly explosion in Beirut, ammonium nitrate fertiliser under regulatory scrutiny again

Beirut Explosions

After deadly explosion in Beirut, ammonium nitrate fertiliser under regulatory scrutiny again

Aug 07, 2020
Sperm has fooled scientists for centuries: they don't 'swim', they move with as its tail 'spins'

Biological symmetry

Sperm has fooled scientists for centuries: they don't 'swim', they move with as its tail 'spins'

Aug 04, 2020
Microbes dormant for over 100 million years in South Pacific seabed revived by scientists

Bacteria

Microbes dormant for over 100 million years in South Pacific seabed revived by scientists

Jul 29, 2020
Single enzyme in bacteria that causes body odour in humans tracked down in new study

Body Odour

Single enzyme in bacteria that causes body odour in humans tracked down in new study

Jul 29, 2020